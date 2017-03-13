The Masters4 hours ago

AP: Masters limiting 2017 Par 3 Contest; honorary invitees lose playing, practice privileges

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: (EDITORS NOTE: A POLARIZING FILTER WAS USED) A scenic view of the Par 3 course during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: (EDITORS NOTE: A POLARIZING FILTER WAS USED) A scenic view of the Par 3 course during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

One of the most beloved traditions at the Masters is the Wednesday Par 3 Contest. Though the event technically is a competition -- here's the requisite note that no player has won the Par 3 Contest and Masters tournament in the same year -- the event is a de facto fan fest for the patrons of Augusta National and family day for the players. It's also a chance for those in attendance to see more than just players in the Masters field, as past champions and honorary invitees -- those who have won a U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship or U.S. Amateur -- are also allowed to tee it up.

However, this year's Par 3 field will be significantly altered. According to the Associated Press, Augusta National has sent letters to its honorary invitees to inform them that the Par 3 Contest will be limited to players in the field and green jacket winners.

"As a person and an honorary invitee, I'm disappointed because it was my favorite day of the year," former Open champ Ian Baker-Finch said to the AP. "I loved it. I'll still be there, though, and I'll watch like everyone else."

In the past, honorary invitees were also allowed to play Augusta National or use the facilities until Thursday, but those privileges have also been revoked.

"I think with time constraints, they want to make it for players in the field," said Curtis Strange to the AP. "My sense is that the Par 3 was getting a little bit crowded and taking a little bit too long, and they wanted to streamline it. I think that's fine."

This year's Par 3 Contest is on April 5. Jimmy Walker is the defending champion.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

2011 Masters: Par 3 Contest

Golf News & Tours

Photos: Par 3 Contest

Golf News & Tours

Masters Wednesday: The 2008 Par-3 Contest

Golf News & Tours

Adam Hadwin's victory means the honeymoon is off and the Masters is on

Golf News & Tours

The Masters: Par 3 Contest

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursMasters Wednesday: The 2008 Par-3 Contest
    Golf News & Tours2011 Masters: Par 3 Contest
    Golf News & ToursAdam Hadwin's victory means the honeymoon is of…