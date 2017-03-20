LPGA6 hours ago

Anna Nordqvist goes low once more, claims her seventh LPGA win at Founders Cup

By
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 19: Anna Nordqvist of Sweden hits her drive on the third hole during the the final round of the Bank Of Hope Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort on March 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 19: Anna Nordqvist of Sweden hits her drive on the third hole during the the final round of the Bank Of Hope Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort on March 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The LPGA’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup had our attention from the start this week in Phoenix. A firm, gettable Wildfire Golf Club gave up low scores—many, many low scores—making for a quick-changing leader board and several stand-out rounds.

It looked like it might be more over the same on Sunday. Fifty-six-year-old Juli Inkster shot a 64, one of nine rounds of 66 or better. Nineteen players posted their fourth straight sub-70 round, including eventual winner Anna Nordqvist.

The 29-year-old Swede, who shot an 11-under 61 to set the course record in the third round, seemed to have the tournament in hand for most of the final afternoon. Starting the day with a two-shot lead, she stretch it to a three-shot advantage over In Gee Chun, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Stacy Lewis on the 18th tee.

Still, Nordqvist wound up making things interesting by putting her approach shot into a greenside bunker on the par-4 home hole, while Jutanugarn hit her approach to about 12 feet. Nordqvist’s third from the sand went long, rolling just off the green. From the fringe, she putted to about 3½ feet, long enough to make it seem like a playoff might actually be a possibility. But Jutanugarn missed her birdie putt and Nordqvist made her bogey, to finish with a Sunday 68 and a 25-under 263 for a two-stroke victory.

The win was Nordqvist’s seventh on tour, and the first by a European player in 2017. This title was extra sweet since Nordqvist went to school nearby in Tempe at Arizona State.

“If it wouldn't be for me getting an opportunity to come to Arizona State University about 10 years ago, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Nordqvist. “This truly still feels like home, even though I'm based in Florida. You know, couldn't think of a better place to be. I'm just so happy to be back. I wasn't even going to play a couple weeks and just ended up adding it last minute. Maybe it was meant to be.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

LPGA Championship: Rookie Nordqvist Remains In Front

Golf News & Tours

Evian: In Gee Chun, Sung Hyun Park tied

Golf News & Tours

Lydia Ko birdies last six holes, shoots 29 on back nine

Golf News & Tours

Rookie Nordqvist Wins LPGA Championship

Golf News & Tours

Hearing-impaired golfer Kaylin Yost, a Monday qualifier, opens with a 67 in first career LPGA start

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursLydia Ko birdies last six holes, shoots 29 on back nine
    Golf News & ToursLPGA Championship: Rookie Nordqvist Remains In Front
    Golf News & ToursRookie Nordqvist Wins LPGA Championship