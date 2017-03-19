Anna Nordqvist (61) goes the lowest of the low Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in Phoenix

There are a handful of tournaments on the LPGA Tour where the old saw “par if your friend” rings true. The Bank of Hope Founders Cup isn’t one of them.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist jumped to the lead on Saturday after shooting a course-record and career-best 61 at Wildfire G.C. in Phoenix, pushing her to 21-under 195. Hers was one of six scores of 65 or lower on a day where just 10 of the 74 scores posted came in over par.

RELATED: Lydia Ko birdies last six holes, posts back-nine 29

A former Arizona State All-American, Nordqvist, 29, says she felt right at home in the desert, her scorecard suggesting as much with nine birdies and an eagle. Sitting 10 under for her round through 15 holes, she had the chances to shoot a 59 if she had made birdies on her las three holes, but settled for a par-birdie-par finish.

A victory on Sunday would be Nordqvist's seventh career LPGA win and the first since her disappointing playoff loss to Brittany Lang last July at the U.S. Women’s Open.

How impressive was the play Saturday? The two leaders entering the third round, Ariya Jutanugarn and Stacy Lewis, each shot 66s yet finished the day two strokes back of Nordqvist. Nine players are within five shots of the leader with 18 holes to play.

And how low has the scoring been overall? The 36-hole cut of five-under 139 was the lowest in LPGA history, and the tour’s record 72-hole score in relation to par, 27 under set by Annika Sorenstam at the 2001 Standard Register Ping (also in Phoenix), is within striking distance.

Meanwhile, of the top 15 players on the leader board, looking at their scores from all three days, only two rounds of the 45 posted were outside the 60s, and both of those there 70.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS