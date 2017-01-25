LA JOLLA, CA - JANUARY 25: Tiger Woods tees off the 11th hole during the Zurich Pro-Am, Farmers Insurance Open Preview Day 3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2017 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Golf World

Tiger Woods' comeback: It is Torrey Pines, but will it be as welcoming?

3 hours ago
blog-jim-nantz-1205.jpg
Media

Jim Nantz prepared for the 1997 Masters as if he knew Tiger Woods was going to win

3 hours ago
forgotten-2016-andrew-landry-us-open-oakmont.jpg
News & Tours

Andrew Landry of U.S. Open fame wins Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

4 hours ago
News & Tours4 hours ago

Andrew Landry of U.S. Open fame wins Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 18: Andrew Landry of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 18, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Getty Images
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 18: Andrew Landry of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 18, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Andrew Landry was one of the feel-good golf stories of 2016. Making the U.S. Open field via local qualifying, Landry turned in the best first-round score in Oakmont tournament history, and was featured in the event's final pairing. Although a fourth-round 78 left Landry outside the top 10, his Cinderella story made an impression on the sport, especially after it was discovered the Texan donated his bonus endorsement money to a child battling leukemia.

Although Landry failed to keep his tour card for the 2016-17 season, his drive to rejoin golf's top ranks just got a boost thanks to a win at the Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Two over through seven holes, Landry's round was jumpstarted by an eagle at the par-5 eighth at the Abaco Club. The Arkansas product took the tournament reigns with another eagle on the back, facilitated by this buttery approach with a fairway wood.

And if the 29 year old was feeling nervous down the stretch, he didn't show it, icing his win with this tee shot on the par-3 17th:

He converted the birdie, finishing with a five-under 67 to win by three shots over Jimmy Gunn. The victory is Landry's second career Web.com Tour victory.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopLee Westwood holes out from 130 yards to tie for th…
    The LoopThe seven most surprising golfers to play in the fi…
    The LoopPlayers express their frustration at Mother Nature …