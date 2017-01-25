Andrew Landry of U.S. Open fame wins Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Andrew Landry was one of the feel-good golf stories of 2016. Making the U.S. Open field via local qualifying, Landry turned in the best first-round score in Oakmont tournament history, and was featured in the event's final pairing. Although a fourth-round 78 left Landry outside the top 10, his Cinderella story made an impression on the sport, especially after it was discovered the Texan donated his bonus endorsement money to a child battling leukemia.

Although Landry failed to keep his tour card for the 2016-17 season, his drive to rejoin golf's top ranks just got a boost thanks to a win at the Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Two over through seven holes, Landry's round was jumpstarted by an eagle at the par-5 eighth at the Abaco Club. The Arkansas product took the tournament reigns with another eagle on the back, facilitated by this buttery approach with a fairway wood.

And if the 29 year old was feeling nervous down the stretch, he didn't show it, icing his win with this tee shot on the par-3 17th:

He converted the birdie, finishing with a five-under 67 to win by three shots over Jimmy Gunn. The victory is Landry's second career Web.com Tour victory.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS