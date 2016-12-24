Andrew "Beef" Johnston puts his own twist on Tiger Woods' "Mac Daddy Santa"

A day after Tiger Woods introduced the world to "Mac Daddy Santa," Andrew "Beef" Johnston put his own twist on the odd Christmas character. Hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Meet "Mac Beef Santa," a slightly, um, softer version of Tiger's alter ego:

Beef didn't go all out with the white beard like Tiger -- which he was still sporting while playing golf with president-elect Donald Trump on Friday, but we appreciate the effort.

Still, there can only be one "Mac Daddy Santa":

Well, at least until next Halloween.

