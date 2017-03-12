Andrew "Beef" Johnston interviews Henrik Stenson, finds out being a TV reporter is tougher than it looks

So you wanna be a TV reporter, eh? You think it's easy to rattle off a few questions to an athlete while the cameras are rolling? Well, Andrew "Beef" Johnston gave it a try for Sky Sports on Sunday -- and he found out it's tougher than it looks.

The affable Brit seems a perfect fit for TV, but his interview with Henrik Stenson didn't go as smoothly as planned. Stenson shared the clip -- along with the perfect caption (Watch to the end and watch out for NSFW language):

We're guessing that didn't air.

According to the AP's Doug Ferguson, Stenson also delivered a nice dagger to Beef before the interview started:

Beef wasn't in the field this week at the Valspar Championship, but he was at Innisbrook helping out with Sky Sports' weekend coverage. And even before the Stenson interview, the 28-year-old tour pro realized being on TV might be more difficult than playing golf on TV.

Shake it off, Beef. It'll get easier.

