An inside look at equipment used at the RBC Heritage

Schniederjans putter, new wedges for Sneds and the meaning behind the stampings on Spaun's wedges
By
STIX
JD Cuban

In his post-round interview with CBS, Ollie Schniederjans spoke about working with a new putter that he used effectively at the RBC Heritage. The club was an Odyssey Metal-X Milled 2-Ball mallet, which had a black alignment line drawn through the two white spheres on top of the clubhead. Schniederjans, who was barely on the positive side of the ledger with a .001 strokes gained/putting mark for the week, remarked that the longer-than-standard-length putter allowed him to do something similar to get set over the ball that he had done previously with a long putter. … Brandt Snedeker had a couple of new Bridgestone wedges in play. The clubs are forged and milled by Mugen, which is a car racing company (remember that Bridgestone’s bailiwick is car tires). Although the wedges were new to Snedeker’s bag at Harbour Town G.L., the wedge model has been around for several years in the Japanese market. … J.J. Spaun didn’t have new wedges, but his Cleveland Custom Rotex 2.0 wedges had an interesting stamping on them, with “C.R.E.A.M.” in red paintfill on one of them (see above). The explanation? Spaun is a big fan of hip-hop music and C.R.E.A.M. is a well-known Wu-Tang Clan song. The clubs worked well for Spaun, who finished T-6 at the RBC Heritage while converting 73.1 percent of his scrambling opportunities (ranked T-16 for the week).

