An injured Dustin Johnson opens as 2017 U.S. Open favorite

Dustin Johnson is recovering in Florida from his Wednesday fall down a staircase, an accident that caused the 32-year-old to withdraw from the Masters. According to his team, Johnson plans to return to golf in May -- possibly at the Wells Fargo Championship -- and the injury is not considered a long-term worry. A sentiment the sharps in Las Vegas seem to share.

Johnson, the world No. 1 and reigning U.S. Open champ, opened as the Westgate Superbook favorite for the 2017 tournament on Monday morning at 8/1. Johnson has won his last three tournaments, and has six top 10s in his last eight majors.

Right behind Johnson is Rory McIlroy (9/1), coming off his fourth consecutive top 10 at Augusta. Since winning the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional, the event has been a bit of a mixed bag for McIlroy, with two missed cuts and only one top 20. Following suit is Jordan Spieth (10/1), Jason Day (12/1), Hideki Matsuyama (15/1) and Masters runner-up Justin Rose (15/1).

Speaking of the green jacket, Sergio Garcia opens at 25/1, right behind fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm (20/1). Other notables include Rickie Fowler (25/1), Phil Mickelson (30/1), Justin Thomas (30/1) and, yes, Tiger Woods (100/1).

The 2017 U.S. Open begins on June 15. The tournament is making its debut at Erin Hills, located 35 miles outside of Milwaukee.

