Alfonso Ribeiro makes hole-in-one, does "the Carlton" dance. Obviously.

At some point last year we came to a decision regarding Alfonso Ribeiro-related golf content. We were NOT going to post anymore videos of him doing "the Carlton" dance of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame.
But for a hole-in-one, we'll make an exception.
At the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am on Tuesday, the TV personality/golf nut -- fresh off attending the Players Championship -- made an ace during his practice round. And after Alfonso retrieved his golf ball out of the hole, he broke into his signature move. Check it out:
Two observations:
Congrats, Alfonso.
