Alfonso Ribeiro makes hole-in-one, does "the Carlton" dance. Obviously.

At some point last year we came to a decision regarding Alfonso Ribeiro-related golf content. We were NOT going to post anymore videos of him doing "the Carlton" dance of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame.

But for a hole-in-one, we'll make an exception.

At the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am on Tuesday, the TV personality/golf nut -- fresh off attending the Players Championship -- made an ace during his practice round. And after Alfonso retrieved his golf ball out of the hole, he broke into his signature move. Check it out:

Two observations:

  1. Nice job by the playing partner who whipped out his phone to play Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual."
  2. That female playing partner was way too good at the dance. She had to have been practicing since learning she was paired with Ribeiro.

Congrats, Alfonso.

RELATED: Watch Justin Timberlake and Alfonso Ribeiro do "the Carlton"

