The Best Golf Courses in Alabama

(1) Shoal Creek (pictured above) ≈ (2) C.C. of Birmingham (West) ≈ (3) The Ledges C.C., Huntsville (7) Turtle Point Yacht & C.C., Killen (New) Kiva Dunes G. Cse., Gulf Shores ★ (4) Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail At Capitol Hill (Judge), Prattville ★ (6) Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail At Grand National (Links), Opelika * (5) Old Overton Club, Vestavia Hills (9) Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail At Grand National (Lake), Opelika ★ (10) Steelwood C.C., Loxley

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.