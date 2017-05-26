LPGA2 hours ago

Ai Miyazato, former World No.1, announces retirement

By
NANJO, JAPAN - MARCH 02: Ai Miyazato of Japan reacts during the first round of the Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament at the Ryukyu Golf Club on March 2, 2017 in Nanjo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Atsushi TomuraNANJO, JAPAN - MARCH 02: Ai Miyazato of Japan reacts during the first round of the Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament at the Ryukyu Golf Club on March 2, 2017 in Nanjo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

One-time Japanese teen phenom turned nine-time LPGA winner Ai Miyazato has announced she will retire from the tour at the end of the 2017 season.

The former World No. 1 had a successful and popular career on the Japanese LPGA—which included winning an event as an amateur—before coming to the U.S. to qualify for the LPGA. She cruised through Q-School in December 2005, easily qualifying for the 2006 season. Her first win on the LPGA came during the 2009 season.

In addition to her nine wins, Miyazato, who turns 32 next month, had 59 top-10 finishes on the LPGA. Five of her victories came in 2010, which pushed her into the No. 1 spot that year, where she stayed for 12 weeks.

Miyazato's last win came in 2012. The biggest hole on her resume was the fact that she never won a major, although she twice won the Evian Masters before the tournament earned its designation as a major in 2013.

According to the LPGA, Miyazato will speak about her decision to retire in a press conference on May 29.

Related: While Lydia Ko takes a three-week break, she could lose her No. 1 ranking

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

LPGA: Miyazato Wins Fourth Event In 2010

Golf News & Tours

Mizuno Classic: Cold Can't Stop Shin's Hot Game

Golf News & Tours

Shin Moves To No. 1 In World Ranking

Golf News & Tours

Mizuno Classic: Win No. 9 for Korea's Shin

Golf News & Tours

Evian Masters: Miyazato Wins Playoff

Related
Golf News & ToursShin Moves To No. 1 In World Ranking
Golf News & ToursLPGA: Miyazato Wins Fourth Event In 2010
Golf News & ToursMizuno Classic: Win No. 9 for Korea's Shin
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection