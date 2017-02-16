movie.png
We're not sure what to make of this trailer for an upcoming golf movie

an hour ago
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson's back to doing Phil Mickelson things: Watch his chip-in eagle to grab the lead

2 hours ago
Guy who won that Super Bowl Twitter bet to go on a date with Genie Bouchard is a huge Tiger Woods fan

4 hours ago
Tiger Woods7 hours ago

Agent: Tiger Woods advised to "stay horizontal" in recovery process

Following his abrupt exit from the Dubai Desert Classic, many around golf assumed Tiger Woods would not be playing in scheduled appearances at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic. What came as a shock, however, was the Valentine's Day announcement that Woods' injury would prevent him from even speaking at the Genesis, a tournament involved with Woods' foundation. Speaking with the AP's Doug Ferguson, agent Mark Steinberg says doctor's orders kept Woods from showing up at Riviera Country Club.

''He flew out here and got to see one of his doctors,'' Steinberg said to Ferguson on Wednesay. ''Based on the work they did the last couple of days, they advised he just stay horizontal. It's best to listen to the doctors. The ultimate goal is to get out and play.''

RELATED: Coming to grips with Tiger Woods' troubled comeback

Steinberg said Woods is in the Los Angeles area and has been taking treatment for his back. Moreover, Steinberg remarked that Tiger is not looking at this setback as an "extended break."

''The goal is to get everything to calm down, have it calm down for a while, continue to get treatment and get back to a place where he's chipping and putting and hitting balls,'' Steinberg said.

Woods ended his 15-month absence from golf at his Hero World Challenge event in December. He followed up with two rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open and a first-round 77 in Dubai. The 41 year old has already dropped out of next week's Honda Classic.


