Aaron Rodgers spotted on golf date with SI swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach

Aaron Rodgers has gone through two big break-ups recently. There was the highly publicized ending of a three-year relationship with Olivia Munn and the superstar quarterback revealing he's stepped away from golf to concentrate on the upcoming NFL season.

So much for the latter.

On Friday, the superstar quarterback was spotted back on the links. And his playing partner was Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach. Talk about killing two birds with one stone.

Terez Owens obtained this photo of the two at Westchester Golf Course in L.A.

Pinterest Photo courtesy of Terez Owens

According to an "insider" quoted in the websites' report, "They both love golf and have just clicked." Aww.

Aaron Rodgers checked in at No. 39 on Golf Digest's most recent ranking of pro-athlete golfers with a sporty 5.5 handicap. He's also a big fan of pro golf, having recently attended the 2017 Masters.

Rohrbach is one of the stars in the upcoming movie, Baywatch. She's also a former college golfer at Georgetown and showed off her skills at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In other words, this could be a good match -- and a pretty even one as far as giving strokes goes.

PODCAST: Josh Scobee on being the NFL's best golfer & calling out Tiger

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS