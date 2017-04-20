170420-matt-kemp1.jpg
Aaron Rodgers sadly says goodbye to golf

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka
From Tom Brady to Matt Ryan to Peyton Manning, the quarterback ranks are stocked with viable golfers. But few field generals can command both the greens and gridiron like Aaron Rodgers. The Packers signal caller owns a 4 handicap, makes appearances in golf galleries (like this year's Masters or the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits) and even wielded a mean 7-iron in a State Farm ad. Sadly, it appears Rodgers has said goodbye to the sport, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

In Green Bay for the start of the team's voluntary workouts, Rodgers spoke to Demovsky about his offseason regimen, and how golf was cut from his itinerary.

"As much as I love golf, it’s kind of taken a back seat to my workouts," Rodgers said, "and I’m light as I’ve been I think ever coming back at this time of the year."

Truly a dark day in the world of celebrity golf, and looking at the field for the upcoming American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, it appears Rodgers is a man of his word. At least Rodgers got to go out on top, as he played with Jerry Kelly in February's AT&T National Pro-Am.

UPDATE: It appears Rodgers isn't totally done with the sport. Stewart Moore, director of communications for the Web.com Tour/PGA Tour Champions, informed us that Rodgers has signed up for the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am in late May. Golf, a game you cannot quit.

