Twitter

A story in two Tweets: Augusta National security asks Jack Nicklaus for ID, security company now hiring

an hour ago
By

Securitas, Inc., in Augusta, Ga., is hiring “tournament security officers,” presumably for the one area tournament that requires security, the Masters.

Job requirements list nothing about knowledge of golf or golfers or the ability to recognize, say, Jack Nicklaus?

Recall the Masters a year ago, when Nicklaus, a six-time Masters champion, drove up Magnolia Lane and was stopped by a security officer who failed to recognize him.

We bring this up after stumbling upon two Tweets that amusingly, though no doubt coincidentally, turned up back to back, the bottom one posted first.

We assume, and fervently hope, that the job openings and Nicklaus going unrecognized are unrelated.

