Must Reads
Las-Vegas-what-to-do-welcome-sign.jpg

What To Do In Las Vegas (When You're Not Playing Golf)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MARCH 24: Amy Sabbatini, wife of Rory Sabbatini of South Africa, wears a shirt with a message about playing slow, during second round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass on March 24, 2006 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

How big is PGA Tour’s slow play problem?

GREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 22: Tiger Woods reacts after missing his birdie putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 22, 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Does Tiger Woods' present tarnish his past?

12 Days To Better Golf5 minutes ago

A Simple Way To Check Your Putting Alignment

By
Photos by
Jason-Guss-putting-alignment.jpg
Photo by J.D. Cuban

In Golf Digest's expanded video lesson program "12 Days to Better Golf" (details on how to enroll, below), you'll learn to develop skills in all parts of the game, including putting. Every lesson builds off the one before. Here's an example of the kind of instruction you'll get.

One of the first putting skills to work on is alignment. If you're confident your ball and clubface are lined up with the read you've chosen, it'll free up your stroke.

Try this great alignment drill: Save a hotel key card and place it on a green so it indicates the correct putting line. Rest your ball on top of the key so its alignment mark matches the path. Then use the straight edge on the back of the card to square the putter's face (below) to the line of putt. Now make your stroke.

Your eyes can play tricks: You can think you've got everything lined up when you actually don't. Use this drill to recognize good alignment when you see it.

Photo by J.D. Cuban

“You read the putt, but is your putter square to that line?”

12 DAYS TO BETTER GOLF
Check out Golf Digest's new game-improvement program. Sign up, and for less than you spend at the halfway house, you'll get 36 video lessons covering every major part of the game. Golf Digest's Best Young Teachers provide the instruction with special bonus tips from legendary instructors Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter and Hank Haney. Get started today at golfdigest.com/go/12days.

Trending Now
Home

18 moments that have defined Rory McIlroy's career

The Loop

The best Star Wars-themed golf gear

Golf Instruction

Escaping the Bunker: Read The Sand To Become A Better Bunker Player

The Loop

This guy came up with an ingenious (and frugal) golf pull cart substitute

The Loop

Struggling PGA Tour pro gives working at Bojangles' a try (Sort of)

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf InstructionEscaping the Bunker: Read The Sand To Become A Bett…
    Home18 moments that have defined Rory McIlroy's car…
    The LoopThis guy came up with an ingenious (and frugal) gol…