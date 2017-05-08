Missing Links5 hours ago

'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden'

By
The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images

The clubhouse at Muirfield Golf Club (Photo Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

The headline to Lewine Mair's story in Women's Golf Journal is, "Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden." It is a comprehensive look "at the history of 'No Women Allowed and "how clubhouse doors are (reluctantly) opening.”

“Women talk too much, they play too slowly, they can barely hit the ball out of their own shadows. And when one wins a mixed event… Well of course she did—just look at her high handicap! And anyway she was playing from the ladies’ tees," she writes.

“After more than 500 years of golf as we know it, you’d think these dusty old clichés would be worn out, beat up, exhausted, and discarded like so many broken tees—and yes, there are men who don’t subscribe to any of the above. But evolution comes slowly to many among the male golfer species, and so the game’s old fogeys—in no short supply roaming the halls of clubs everywhere—are apt to sire young fogeys, and thus one of golf’s oldest traditions plods on, wheezing and seemingly always near death, as khaki-clad young men disparage the ladies’ game just as their khaki-clad forefathers did before them.”

GolfSixes makes an impression

GolfSixes, the European Tour's innovative alternative to conventional 72-hole golf competitions, apparently is here to stay, James Corrigan of the Telegraph writes, "with sponsors already expressing their interest to the European Tour after the successful inaugural staging of the short-form event here at the Hemel Hempstead course.

"It is understood that a number of potential investors have been in touch and the long-term view is to set up a series of GolfSixes events, which will run within the traditional schedule.

"[European Tour Chief Executive Keith] Pelley admitted beforehand that it was a gamble going into the £1  million event without a title sponsor and so having to dip into the Tour’s carefully protected coffers. But this is an experiment the Canadian believes will pay off. 'There’s no doubt this will be back,' Pelley said. 'We’re going to take what we’ve learnt and build on this. The key is to get the mix right, making it entertaining and preserving the integrity of the game.'”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Your Shot Will Never Look Better Than At Pelican Hill Golf Club

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

John Daly hangs on to win for first time on PGA Tour Champions

Golf News & Tours

Bernd Wiesberger’s solid play on the European Tour finally is rewarded with a win in China

Golf News & Tours

GolfSixes a success on and off the course as Denmark takes the inaugural title

Golf News & Tours

It's all in the family for the Koepkas

Golf News & Tours

Bubba Watson shoots best opening-round score in more than a year to lead the European Tour event in China

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf News & ToursGolfSixes a success on and off the course as Denmar…
    Golf News & ToursJohn Daly hangs on to win for first time on PGA Tou…
    Golf News & ToursIt's all in the family for the Koepkas