A fan vote will determine the final spot in the field for an upcoming LPGA event

The LPGA has long been at the forefront of using social media to promote its product. But now, Twitter is going to be used to determine an actual spot in the field of an upcoming tournament.

On Monday, ESPN's Darren Rovell reported the Shoprite LPGA Classic will award it's final sponsor exemption based on a fan vote. The voting will come down to Blair O'Neal, Sharmila Nicollet, Carly Booth and Susana Benavides. Notably absent is Instagram star Paige Spiranac.

O'Neal, a Golf Channel host and a former Big Break winner is the most well-known of the four. At least, in the U.S. Nicollet, an Indian golfer, has more than 350,000 Twitter followers and played an exhibition match with Tiger Woods in India in 2014.

The Scottish-born Booth is the most accomplished of the four golfers with two Ladies European Tour titles on her resume. And then there's Benavides, who hails from Bolivia, but played her college golf at Ohio State.

The vote is now live and will be conducted for the next week. Here it is:

The tournament worked with MVP Index -- a media tracking firm founded by Jordan Spieth's father, Shawn -- to determine the four candidates based on their popularity. The Shoprite LPGA Classic is scheduled for June 2-4 in Galloway, N.J.

