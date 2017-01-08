PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Golf World

A combined PGA Tour/LPGA Tournament of Champions? The new commish says it's in the works

3 hours ago
Pebble-Beach-9th-Green.jpg
Inclement weather

Pebble Beach has seen better days for playing golf there

4 hours ago
poulter-bag-room.png
Clubs for days

This video of Ian Poulter's garage full of old golf clubs and bags is pretty amazing

4 hours ago
Golf World3 hours ago

A combined PGA Tour/LPGA Tournament of Champions? The new commish says it's in the works

PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Kapalua is already unique for a couple reasons. It's always the first event of the calendar year and it's the only tournament that only features winners from the previous season.

But it might stand out for a different reason in the near future.

According to a Golf Channel report, new PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is "exploring the possibility" of adding LPGA players to the tournament. Monahan didn't provide details on the potential event's format, but he said he's already had talks with LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

“You could see men and women here at the Tournament of Champions,” Monahan told Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner in a two-part interview that will air on Monday and Tuesday's edition of Morning Drive. “That is something we are thinking about and talking to Mike and the LPGA about. We would like to see that happen. We have some interest from sponsors.”

And you should certainly have some interest from golf fans. Just think about the attention surrounding the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, which were both held at Pinehurst in back-to-back weeks.

This isn't the first creative scheduling announcement in recent months. The PGA Tour created some buzz in November with one of its own events by announcing the Zurich Classic would be turned into a team tournament.

In March, the two tours announced they had entered into "a long-term, written strategic alliance," and that included “the potential development of joint events.” So Monahan's comments don't come completely out of the blue, but this is the first time a specific tournament has been mentioned. And we're looking forward to hearing more.

RELATED: Why the PGA Tour's alliance with the LPGA is good for golf

(h/t GeoffShackelford.com)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopDanielle Kang is making holes-in-one -- and winning…
    The LoopThe Grind: Ko, Noh win, and Belen Mozo channels her…
    The LoopThe Grind: Ko, Noh win, and Belen Mozo channels her…