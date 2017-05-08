Must Reads
The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden'

TPC-Sawgrass-Players-Stadium-par-4-12th.jpg

Your Guide to the Changes at TPC Sawgrass

QUITO, ECUADOR - SEPTEMBER 18: Nate Lashley of the U.S. final 18th hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Copa Diners Club International at Quito Golf and Tennis Club on September 18, 2016 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

Nate Lashley, who lost his parents and girlfriend in plane accident, is close to earning his tour card

Book Excerpt: Be a Player12 minutes ago

9 Ways To Train To Perform When It Matters

By
pia-nilsson-balance-drill.jpg
Photo by Fredrik Broden

A lot of players come to our Vision54 programs looking for help with their mental skills, but they also get a heightened awareness of what their bodies are doing when they play their best. That's really important, too. Your physical state is constantly changing, from round to round and even shot to shot. Some days your body might feel tight. On others it feels relaxed. You might be amped up on the front nine but sluggish on the back.

Our goal is to help you create and maintain a performance state that allows you to access your peak athletic ability no matter how you're feeling on the course. You can do that if you work on our balance, tempo and tension­—BTT—skills. Play nine-hole practice rounds doing one of the exercises we've outlined here per hole. Focus on the assignment, not how many strokes it took to hole out.

These drills are designed to get you more in tune with how your body and mind have to work together for you to unlock—and maintain—peak performance. Every hole you play and situation you face on the course is different in obvious and subtle ways. Players who are tuned in to BTT can better recognize those differences and make the adjustments that keep them fluid and able to perform when it matters. —With Matthew Rudy

1.) BALANCE: Hit full shots with your feet together, and chip and putt while standing on one leg. Finish each shot in balance.

2.) TEMPO: Make every swing (including putts) 50 percent slower than your normal tempo.

3.) TENSION: Think only about keeping your shoulders soft and loose during each stroke.

4.) FINISH: When you complete every swing, hold your finish for three seconds.

5.) PACE: Hit shots at 75 percent of your normal tempo.

6.) GRIP: For each swing, hold onto the club with consistent pressure.

7.) AWARENESS: Go through your normal pre-shot routine, but swing with your eyes closed.

8.) REHEARSAL: Don't hit any real shots until you first make a one-legged practice swing in balance.

9.) ATTITUDE: Play every shot with a smile on your face from the beginning of your routine to your finish. Keep tension out of your jaw.

Adapted with permission from Be a Player ($25), Atria Books, on sale June 6. Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott are ranked among the 50 Best Teachers in America. They coach in Scottsdale.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Bonus Tip: Pia Nilsson: Commit to Every Shot

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

How To Close: Handle The Pressure In The Clutch

The Loop

Be (sort of) like John Daly with your new big backswing

Golf Equipment

What's In My Bag: William McGirt

Golf Instruction

Three shots you've never used your 3-wood for, but should

The Loop

Grayson Murray fired caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo Championship, according to report

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf EquipmentWhat's In My Bag: William McGirt
    Golf InstructionHow To Close: Handle The Pressure In The Clutch
    Golf InstructionThree shots you've never used your 3-wood for, …