Trending
No Apologies

9 songs you can proudly crank on July 4th (but only on July 4th)

By
4 hours ago
p0208vy1.jpg

Few things unite Americans anymore, but there remains one thing we can agree on: ROCK (and, with some exceptions, roll, depending on whether rolling is funded by taxpayer dollars and/or qualifies as a pre-existing condition). To that end, here’s a playlist designed to be enjoyed together, by all ‘Mericans, on one glorious day in July, for exactly 24 hours until we throw most of it back into a pile of hot garbage.

(Safety Note: Please remember is not possible to enjoy Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood or Darryl Worley on July 4, or any other dates. If you must play a national anthem, please choose Whitney Houston or Beyonce. Listen responsibly. Thank you.)

Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” Entrance Music: Interesting fact: To prepare for this video, Hulk Hogan secretly took guitar lessons for eight solid months, obsessing over the instrument’s history and craft in a Los Angeles studio with Rick Derringer, and by that we mean no he didn’t and somehow a man with 24-inch pythons looks like your eight-year-old nephew playing along to “I Love You Always Forever” on a Fisher-Price guitar. Whatever, at least he did it in front of Mount Rushmore. Playing this at your July 4 BBQ will make at least one of your more drunken guests leave the room and then walk back in dramatically.

KISS, “Rockin’ in the U.S.A.”: KISS is terrible and will always be terrible, and I once bailed on a KISS concert after 25 minutes because my friend and I decided we felt like Steak N’ Shake. To recap: KISS is less appealing than Steak N’ Shake. This song is 2:35 of metal nonsense produced by adult men in kittycat face paint, but it’ll work on Tuesday, AND ONLY ON TUESDAY. Conversely, you can enjoy a Triple Steakburger every day of the year.

The First Part of “Carmina Burana”: Sure, it’s classical, a genre that’s roughly 1/5,000,000th as popular as Luke Bryan. Sure, it was written by a composer from someplace called “Germany.” And yes, technically it has absolutely zero to do with America. But TURN THIS BAD BOY UP LOUD and tell me you don’t want to start lighting rocket fuses and/or firing a T-shirt gun into the crowd at Luke Bryan.

David Lee Roth’s version of “California Girls”: This is Dave’s most wrigglingly majestic solo moment — and this is a man who posed as a nude face-painted cannibal on the back of his own album.

John Fogerty, “Centerfield”: Fogerty has a guitar made out of a baseball bat, for God’s sake, it could only be more American if it shot out pie and pornography and KFC Double Down Sandwiches.

Blues Traveler, “Hook”: Not patriotic in the least. I just really wish more people were OK with me liking this song.

The Kid Rock One That Samples Metallica’s “Sad But True”: Also, Metallica’s “Sad But True!” Tell me that murderously stomping riff doesn’t make you want to drive right back 1954 and drop-kick some Russians into a nuclear waste facility. I want do that right now but I don’t know any Russians, so I’m just gonna punch this wall.

John Mellencamp, “Jack and Diane”: I mean, yeah, this is the exact kind of evocative, iconic, glamour glow-filtered story people love because it never actually happened to them in real life, but this song HOLDS UP. Also Mellencamp, being an appealing jackass, has taken to performing acoustic versions of it in concert so as to refocus attention on the light morbidity of the lyrics and not have to do the handclaps. Runner-up: “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,” obviously. Dang, Mellencamp was fire in the ‘80s.

This Absurd Ten-Minute Studio Version of “Born in the U.S.A.": The worst part about “Born in the U.S.A.” is how it ends after a mere four minutes and 39 seconds, which is why this version — complete with five more minutes of the E Street Band losing its collective shit after the original fade-out — is your only July 4 option. It’s pure America, mythologically big, designed to produce a maximum perception of power and darker and more troubled than its image.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
You're Hired

Jason Dufner wants to replace Phil Jackson as Knicks president

2 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Jon Rahm is really, REALLY good at hitting flop shots with a 6-iron

3 hours ago
No Apologies

9 songs you can proudly crank on July 4th (but only on July 4th)

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch former PGA Tour pro John Morgan make an ace -- and swim to his golf ball

6 hours ago
Trick Shots Gone Wrong

PSA: Do NOT let your toddler try a trick shot off your face

20 hours ago
True Love

This Miami Dolphins superfan's fiancee let him wear a helmet to their wedding

a day ago
Don't Go There

John McEnroe confirms talking about male vs. female athletes is an absolute death trap

a day ago
Stay Frosty

The Zero Breeze portable air conditioner is this week's sign of the millennial apocalypse

June 27, 2017
The Grind

Phil Mickelson & Bones break up, Jordan Spieth & Michael Greller forever, and Brooks...

June 27, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch Jordan Spieth's walk-off hole-out from every conceivable angle thanks to this cool...

June 27, 2017
Game On

Nintendo to revive the glory days of awful graphics and brutal gameplay with the SNES Classic

June 26, 2017
Viral Videos

Ranking Jordan Spieth's Travelers Championship celebration among golf's all-time...

June 26, 2017
Golfers We Like

Meet "Hood Adjacent's" James Davis, Comedy Central's rising star -- and most...

June 26, 2017
Naked Lunch

ESPN's 'Body Issue' is back to make you feel terrible about your body

June 26, 2017
Mementos

Jordan Spieth's caddie is keeping that rake he tossed in that epic celebration

June 26, 2017
Monday Superlatives

It's always fun to goof on Lane Kiffin

June 26, 2017
Predictions

Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot, knows his buddy WAY too well

June 25, 2017
Shot of the Year

Watch Jordan Spieth's amazing playoff bunker hole-out to win the Travelers Championship

June 25, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection