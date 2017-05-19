What To Wear Now

7 golf shoes you can easily wear off the course

By
2 hours ago

Spikeless shoes are perhaps golf's greatest unsung hero. Not only because they've driven the evolution that's made golf shoes more comfortable than ever, but also because they effortlessly transition from the office to the course, and from the course to the bar. Don't be fooled, however—the best spikeless shoes offer a ton technology that'll help you achieve your ideal footwork. Their traction elements are designed to work with your foot's motion, keeping it in place when it needs to stay put and letting it move freely as you walk in between shots. And if you're skeptical of how a spikeless golf shoe might perform, just remember that some of the sport's most elite athletes (Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, etc) rely on them during competition. Scroll down to read about the seven pairs of spikeless kicks we love at the moment. They'll have your golf partners wonder, "wait, are those actual golf shoes?"

Adidas Golf Adicross Primeknit ($115) This shoe's primeknit upper makes it breathable and flexible for maximum comfort, not to mention sleek and stylish.

Nike Golf Air Zoom Gimme ($125) The soft upper makes this shoe feel more like an ultra-supportive sock, and a midfoot strap hugs your foot to keep it in place.

ECCO Mens Casual Hybrid ($170) Made with high-quality nubuck leather, this shoe is designed to stand up against wear and tear while helping you look trendier than ever.

G/FORE Disruptor ($215) This is what happens when you combine the style of a Stan Smith with the performance of a golf shoe. And of course, in true G/FORE character, its soles offer a fun, playful twist.

FootJoy GreenJoys ($70) A stylish shoe at an affordable price? Count us in.

Puma Golf Ignite Spikeless Sport ($120) The upper, which is designed from both mesh and leather, is waterproof.

Under Armour Golf Tempo Hybrid ($140) The sole has strategically-placed traction knobs to ensure your foot stays in place while offering ultimate comfort.

