back-exercises-for-golfers-tout.jpg
Health & Fitness

5 moves to save your spine

17 minutes ago
1774364600
Masters

16 things that made the 2016 Masters one of the wackiest majors ever

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed on 2017 Masters interview schedule

14 hours ago
Health & Fitness17 minutes ago

5 moves to save your spine

By
Illustrations by
back-exercises-for-golfers-tout.jpg
Illustrations by Todd Detwiler

Even the most technically sound swings cause stress on the spine, but golf doesn't have to sentence you to future back pain. To avoid discomfort, says Golf Digest Fitness Advisor Ben Shear, "strengthen the muscles at the bottom of the spine, and improve flexibility in the mid and upper back." All you need is a stability ball ($10), and you can put together a back workout with these five moves.

BACK EXTENSION
Lie face down, folded over the ball with your hands behind your head, elbows flared. Rise up until your spine feels straight. Rotate your torso to the left and to the right as far as you can. Return to start and repeat (10 reps). The goal: Strengthen the erector spinae and other low-back muscles that protect the spine from torsion forces.

WALK-OUT PRONE PLANK
Get in a push-up position with the ball resting under your upper thighs. Keeping your spine flat, walk forward with your hands until the ball is under your feet. Return to start and repeat (10 reps). The goal: The core muscles around your mid-section need to be strong to stabilize the body as you swing.

REACH-THROUGH
Start on all fours. Reach under and across your body to rest the back of your hand on the ball. Push the ball away from you as you rotate your trunk and head in that direction. Return to start and repeat (10 reps, each direction). The goal: Improve mid- and upper-back rotational mobility to lessen stress on the lumbar vertebrae.

REVERSE PATTERN
Lie on the ball so your back and spine flex toward the ground with your arms extended up. Lean back and extend your arms as far as you can. Hold the position for five seconds, return to start and repeat (10 reps). The goal: Negate the effects that prolonged sitting can have on the anterior trunk muscles. This exercise strengthens the muscles, allowing you to swing on plane.

SIDE STRETCH AND CRUNCH
Lie on your side on the ball and flex toward the ground, extending your top arm over your head as far as you can. Hold for five seconds and then put that hand behind your head and contract that side into a crunch (10 reps, each side). The goal: The muscles on the side of your trunk (obliques) improve lateral and rotational movement of your upper body, reducing stress on the lower back.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopHow to build your own golf workout
    The LoopA cheap way to pick up more yards
    The LoopWant a better golf swing? Train diagonally