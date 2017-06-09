3 white golf pants that aren't see-through

Your summer style arsenal would be incomplete without a pair of crisp white golf pants. I know exactly what you're thinking—that most white golf pants are far too sheer. And you're not wrong. The thinner a white fabric is, the less light it reflects. And the less light it reflects, the more transparent it becomes.

If you prefer opaque white pants (and we don't blame you), we found three such pairs that will ensure nobody sees the multi-colored boxer-briefs you're wearing.

Bonobos Golf Highland White Pant ($108) Made from 100 percent polyester, Bonobos spent a large chunk of time wear-testing these pants to ensure they aren't see-through.

Uniqlo Dry Stretch Kando Pants ($40) These light, stretchy pants that support top athletes have a sturdier texture specifically designed to keep inner layers invisible.

Peter Millar EB66 Performance 6-Pocket Pant ($145) This polyester woven twill pant has five pockets, plus a sixth security pouch in back pocket.