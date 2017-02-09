170209-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's holed bunker shot sparks hot start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

21 minutes ago
170209-marcus-fraser2.png
Bad Breaks

Watch Marcus Fraser get one of the loudest bad breaks you'll ever see on a golf course

2 hours ago
old-white-tpc-greenbrier-course-damage-17th-hole-flooding-2016.jpg
News & Tours

Greenbrier courses set to reopen after devastating 2016 West Virginia floods

2 hours ago
Throwback Thursday5 hours ago

23 years ago, Jack Nicholson infamously smashed a windshield with a 2-iron in a fit of road rage

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 07: Actor Jack Nicholson attends the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Shirley MacLaine held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Shirley MacLaine will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 24 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 07: Actor Jack Nicholson attends the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Shirley MacLaine held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Shirley MacLaine will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 24 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Earlier this week marked the anniversary of astronaut Alan Shepard hitting a makeshift 6-iron on the moon, the shot "heard 'round the galaxy.'" While not as celebrated, there's another iron-related event to commemorate: Jack Nicholson smashing a motorist's windshield with a golf club.

On February 8, 1994, Robert Blank claimed the three-time Oscar winner approached his car at a red light. Nicholson accused blank of cutting him off in traffic and proceeded to go to town on Blank's Mercedes-Benz. A witness corroborated Blank’s version of the story, leading to misdemeanor charges of vandalism and assault. The charges were eventually dropped, as Nicholson apologized for the episode. (Nicholson also settled for a reported $500,000.)

Nicholson, who was 56 at the time, told Us Magazine it was “a shameful incident in my life." However, when he sat down with Golf Digest in 2007, the Hollywood star brought some levity to the tale.

"I was on my way to the course, and in the midst of this madness I some-how knew what I was doing," he said, "because I reached into my trunk and specifically selected a club I never used on the course: my 2-iron."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopCaitlyn Jenner shows off new home in the Sherwood C…
    The LoopReport: Rome's guaranteed funds cut, in danger …
    The LoopGolfers try their own "cart-pool karaoke,"…