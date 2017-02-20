2020 Open Championship awarded to Royal St. George's; St. Andrews likely to hold 2021 event

The R&A announced on Monday that Royal St. George's will host the 2020 Open Championship. The claret jug will make its 15th appearance at the Sandwich course, with its last visit coming in 2011.

“Royal St George’s has produced a series of outstanding Champion Golfers over the last 120 years," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, "and it is a thrilling prospect for golf fans to see the greatest players competing on one of the world’s finest links courses.”

The announcement is not necessarily a surprise, as Slumbers had announced last summer the tournament would be held in England in 2020 instead of St. Andrews. The R&A is breaking from tradition; since 1990, the Old Course has held the Open every five years. However, St. Andrews will likely be the host in 2021 for the tournament's 150th anniversary.

"We are very much looking forward to the return of The Open to Royal St George’s in 2020," said Slumbers. "The Open is a true celebration of sport and the global spotlight will fall once again on Sandwich."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS