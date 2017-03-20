Olympics2 hours ago

2020 Olympic golf course changes policy, allows women full membership

By
KAWAGOE CITY, JAPAN - OCTOBER 10: A general view of the final group walking down the 13th fairway during the final round of the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship at Kasumigaseki Country Club on October 10, 2010 in Kawagoe City, Japan. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Following mounting pressure from local and Olympic officials, Kasumigaseki Country Club—the scheduled venue of the 2020 Summer Games golf competition—has changed its stance on female members and will allow women full rights, according to the Guardian.

Club officials originally met a month ago to vote on the matter, but after postponing a decision, International bodies called on the Olympic organizers to find a new venue for golf. However, after a reconvening on Monday, the Kasumigaseki board unanimously voted to change its rules.

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to the members of the club for their understanding and cooperation,” said Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, in a statement.

The decision comes just days after the Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers reversed its stance on female membership, allowing its home course, Muirfield, to return to the Open Championship rota.

