2017 Zurich Classic tee times and TV guide

The Zurich Classic can trace its roots back to 1938. But while the tournament has a storied past -- with a champions' roll call including Jack Nicklaus, Byron Nelson, Tom Watson and Gary Player -- the New Orleans event is the talk of the tour because of its present, thanks to the Zurich's new two-player team format. It is the first time since 1981 that the PGA Tour is hosting an official team event, and judging by the quality of the field, fans are not the only ones excited about this prospect. Alternate shot will be played in the first and third rounds, with a best-ball format in the second and fourth. Though OWGR credit and Masters invitations are not awarded, the winners will still receive FedEx Cup points and two-year tour exemptions. The field is comprised of 80 teams, with 35 making the cut.

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 PM ET, and on the weekend from 1:00 to 2:30 PM ET. CBS will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Follow the New Orleans action here on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

9:00 AM/1:05 PM: Spencer Levin/Rocco Mediate, Martin Flores/Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

9:11 AM/1:18 PM: Jamie Lovemark/Luke Donald, Brian Harman/Johnson Wagner

9:21 AM/1:31 PM: Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen, J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge

9:32 AM/1:44 PM: Russell Henley/Blayne Barber, Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen

9:42 AM/1:57 PM: Cody Gribble/Jim Herman, Troy Merritt/Robert Streb

9:53 AM/2:10 PM: Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown

10:03 AM/2:23 PM: Russell Knox/Kevin Streelman, Steven Bowditch/Boo Weekley

10:14 AM/2:36 PM: Dominic Bozzelli/J.T. Poston, Andrew Loupe/John Peterson

10:25 AM/2:49 PM: Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway, Kyle Reifers/Andrew Johnston

10:36 AM/3:02 PM: Miguel Angel Carballo/Brian Campbell, Kyle Ramey/Phil Schmitt

1:20 PM/8:00 AM: Seung-Yul Noh/Byeong Hun An, Ricky Barnes/Matt Jones

1:31 PM/8:13 AM: David Hearn/Graham DeLaet, Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith

1:41 PM/8:26 AM: Will McGirt/Robert Garrigus, Vaughn Taylor/Andres Gonzales

1:52 PM/8:39 AM: Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

2:02 PM/8:52 AM: Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell/Gary Woodland

2:13 PM/9:05 AM: Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer, Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley

2:23 PM/9:18 AM: Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly, Smylie Kaufman/Harold Varner III

2:34 PM/9:31 AM: Roberto Castro/Scott Stallings, Ken Duke/Chad Collins

2:44 PM/9:44 AM: Ollie Schniederjans/Richy Werenski, Angel Cabrera/Julian Etulain

2:54 PM/9:57 AM: Mark Hubbard/Jonathan Randolph, J.J. Spaun/Ryan Brehm

9:00 AM/1:05 PM: Freddie Jacobson/Willy Wilcox, Steve Marino/Will MacKenzie

9:11 AM/1:18 PM: Chris Kirk/Brendon Todd, K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi

9:21 AM/1:31 PM: Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka, Geoff Ogilvy/Ian Poulter

9:32 AM/1:44 PM: Jason Day/Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters

9:42 AM/1:57 PM: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara

9:53 AM/2:10 PM: Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays, Peter Malnati/Mark Wilson

10:03 PM/2:23 PM: Ben Martin/Ben Crane, Wes Bryan, Ryan Blaum

10:14 AM/2:36 PM: Whee Kim/Greg Owen, Zac Blair/C.T. Pan

10:25 AM/2:49 PM: Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy, Kyle Stanley/Ryan Ruffels

10:36 AM/3:02 PM: Bryson DeChambeau/Rory Sabbatini, Seamus Power/Steven Alker

1:20 PM/8:00 AM: Morgan Hoffmann/Camilo Villegas, Shawn Stefani/John Rollins

1:31 PM/8:13 AM: Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover, Carl Pettersson/Jason Bohn

1:41 PM/8:26 AM: Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud, Alex Cejka/Soren Kjeldsen

1:52 PM/8:39 AM: Mackenzie Hughes/Nick Taylor, Fabian Gomez/Jhonattan Vegas

2:02 PM/8:52 AM: Billy Horschel/Matt Every, David Lingmerth/Danny Lee

2:13 PM/9:05 AM: Tyrrell Hatton/Jamie Donaldson, Si Woo Kim/Sung Kang

2:23 PM/9:18 AM: Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Hudson Swafford/Harris English

2:34 PM/9:31 AM: Patrick Rodgers/Cameron Tringale, Michael Thompson/Tim Wilkinson

2:45 PM/9:44 AM: Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy, Derek Fathauer/Sam Saunders

2:56 PM/9:57 AM: Trey Mullinax/Bobby Wyatt, Xander Schauffele/Tag Ridings

