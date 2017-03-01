2017 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

The WGC Championship makes its debut south of the border this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. This is the seventh course to host the WGC Championship, which is in its 18th year of existence. It is a limited field (77 players are scheduled to compete), non-cut event. Tiger Woods has won the tournament seven times. Adam Scott is the defending champ, claiming the event at Trump Doral last season.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 PM EST, on Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM and Sunday 1:00 to 2:00 PM. NBC will handle Saturday coverage starting 3:00 PM EST and Sunday at 2:00 PM.

Tee Times (Local)

No. 1 Tee

12:03 PM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Brendan Steele

12:14 PM -- Ross Fisher, K.T. Kim, Matthew Griffin

12:25 PM -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger, Sam Brazel

12:36 PM -- Jason Dufner, Soren Kjeldsen, Jeunghun Wang

12:47 PM -- Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez, Mike Hendry

12:58 PM -- Pablo Larrazabal, Chris Wood, Kevin Chappell

1:09 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:20 PM -- Charl Schwartzel, Roberto Diaz, J.B. Holmes

1:31 PM -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker, Louis Oosthuizen

1:42 PM -- Ty Hatton, Branden Grace, Russell Knox

1:53 PM -- Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

2:04 PM -- Alex Noren, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

2:15 PM -- Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk, Thomas Pieters

No. 10 Tee

12:03 PM -- Emiliano Grillo, Brandon Stone, Bill Haas

12:14 PM -- Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka

12:25 PM -- Danny Willett, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey

12:36 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

12:47 PM -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia

12:58 PM -- Jon Rahm, Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland

1:09 PM -- Scott Hend, Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim

1:20 PM -- Roberto Castro, Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan

1:31 PM -- Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, Marcus Fraser

1:42 PM -- Hideto Tanihara, Richard Sterne, Scott Piercy

1:53 PM -- Zach Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger, Byeong Hun An

2:04 PM -- Yuta Ikeda, Ryan Moore, Fabrizio Zanotti

2:15 PM -- William McGirt, David Lipsky, Sean O’Hair

