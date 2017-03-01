SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 27: Paula Creamer of the USA poses during a photo call prior to the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions at the Sentosa Golf Club on February 27, 2017 in Singapore. Players were invited to &#39;Own The Stage&#39; prior to the tournament, which will be hosted on the new Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club March 2-5, the 10th anniversary of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions. (Photo by Russel Wong/HSBC via Getty Images)
Viral Video

Looks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's golf championship, too

13 minutes ago
170301-graham-delaet-th.png
Rules Issues

Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for how proposed new rules will affect tour pros

19 minutes ago
Augusta-National-security.jpg
Twitter

A story in two Tweets: Augusta National security asks Jack Nicklaus for ID, security company now hiring

an hour ago
News & Tours2 hours ago

2017 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

By
Mexico-City.png

The WGC Championship makes its debut south of the border this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. This is the seventh course to host the WGC Championship, which is in its 18th year of existence. It is a limited field (77 players are scheduled to compete), non-cut event. Tiger Woods has won the tournament seven times. Adam Scott is the defending champ, claiming the event at Trump Doral last season.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 PM EST, on Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM and Sunday 1:00 to 2:00 PM. NBC will handle Saturday coverage starting 3:00 PM EST and Sunday at 2:00 PM.

Fantasy Picks

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week in Mexico City.

Leader board

Follow the action here on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Tee Times (Local)

No. 1 Tee

12:03 PM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Brendan Steele

12:14 PM -- Ross Fisher, K.T. Kim, Matthew Griffin

12:25 PM -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger, Sam Brazel

12:36 PM -- Jason Dufner, Soren Kjeldsen, Jeunghun Wang

12:47 PM -- Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez, Mike Hendry

12:58 PM -- Pablo Larrazabal, Chris Wood, Kevin Chappell

1:09 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:20 PM -- Charl Schwartzel, Roberto Diaz, J.B. Holmes

1:31 PM -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker, Louis Oosthuizen

1:42 PM -- Ty Hatton, Branden Grace, Russell Knox

1:53 PM -- Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

2:04 PM -- Alex Noren, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

2:15 PM -- Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk, Thomas Pieters

No. 10 Tee

12:03 PM -- Emiliano Grillo, Brandon Stone, Bill Haas

12:14 PM -- Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka

12:25 PM -- Danny Willett, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey

12:36 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

12:47 PM -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia

12:58 PM -- Jon Rahm, Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland

1:09 PM -- Scott Hend, Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim

1:20 PM -- Roberto Castro, Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan

1:31 PM -- Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, Marcus Fraser

1:42 PM -- Hideto Tanihara, Richard Sterne, Scott Piercy

1:53 PM -- Zach Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger, Byeong Hun An

2:04 PM -- Yuta Ikeda, Ryan Moore, Fabrizio Zanotti

2:15 PM -- William McGirt, David Lipsky, Sean O’Hair

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopPGA of America to allow shorts during PGA Champions…
    The LoopGolf course forced to sell off land after gambler s…
    The LoopNFL player arrested for assaulting driver, stealing…