Changing Course: The USGA’s Mike Davis Shifts With The Game And The Culture

Does Tiger Woods' present tarnish his past?

Best New Golf Balls

Wells Fargo Championship

2017 Wells Fargo Championship tee times, viewer's guide

By
2017-100-Eagle-Point-GC-hole-5.jpg
Courtesy of Eagle Point GC

The Wells Fargo Championship has quickly become a tour staple in its brief existence. But for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2003, the event will not be in Charlotte at Quail Hollow, as the club gears up for the 2017 PGA Championship. Instead, the tournament moves to Wilmington to Eagle Point Golf Club. It also serves as the final tune-up before next week's Players Championship. Rory McIlroy has won the event twice; James Hahn is the defending champion.

TV coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM ET, and on the weekend from 1:00 to 2:30 PM ET. CBS will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Leader board

Follow the Wilmington action here on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at Eagle Point.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

6:50 AM -- Rory Sabbatini, Stuart Appleby, Kyle Reifers

7:01 AM -- Chesson Hadley, Charlie Beljan, Ricky Barnes

7:12 AM -- Carl Pettersson, Dominic Bozzelli, J.T. Poston

7:23 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen

7:34 AM -- Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson, Ben Martin

7:45 AM -- D.A. Points, David Lingmerth, Brian Gay

7:56 AM -- Pat Perez, Peter Malnati, Alex Cejka

8:07 AM -- Bryce Molder, Willy Wilcox, Byeong Hun An

8:18 AM -- Scott Stallings, Martin Laird, Spencer Levin

8:29 AM -- Francesco Molinari, Shawn Stefani, Patton Kizzire

8:40 AM -- Brandon Hagy, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck

8:51 AM -- Sam Saunders, Ryan Armour, Chase Koepka

9:02 AM -- Andrew Johnston, Joel Dahmen, Justin Lower

12:00 PM -- Matt Jones, Chez Reavie, Chris Stroud

12:11 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Morgan Hoffmann, Whee Kim

12:22 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Cameron Tringale, Mark Hubbard

12:33 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink

12:44 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Daniel Berger, Steven Bowditch

12:55 PM -- Wesley Bryan, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey

1:06 PM -- James Hahn, J.B. Holmes, Phil Mickelson

1:17 PM -- Brian Harman, Jason Bohn, Chad Collins

1:28 PM -- Kevin Streelman, Derek Ernst, Martin Flores

1:39 PM -- Brendon de Jonge, Tag Ridings, Steve Wheatcroft

1:50 PM -- Steven Alker, Julian Etulain, Brett Drewitt

2:01 PM -- Mark Anderson, Bobby Wyatt, Zack Sucher

2:12 PM -- Tyler Aldridge, Nicholas Lindheim, Blake Kennedy

No. 10 Tee

6:50 AM -- Michael Thompson, Andres Gonzales, Soren Kjeldsen

7:01 AM -- Bob Estes, Shane Bertsch, Harold Varner III

7:12 AM -- Ryo Ishikawa, Tim Wilkinson, Patrick Rodgers

7:23 AM -- Nick Taylor, Ernie Els, Alex Noren

7:34 AM -- William McGirt, Smylie Kaufman, Webb Simpson

7:45 AM -- Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk

7:56 AM -- Dustin Johnson, Davis Love III, Bill Haas

8:07 AM -- Ken Duke, Roberto Castro, John Peterson

8:18 AM -- Brendon Todd, Scott Brown, Zac Blair

8:29 AM -- Angel Cabrera, Cameron Percy, C.T. Pan

8:40 AM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Rick Lamb

8:51 AM -- Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton

9:02 AM -- Tom Hoge, Miguel Angel Carballo, Carter Jenkins

12:00 PM -- Harris English, Steve Marino, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

12:11 PM -- Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen

12:22 PM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Boo Weekley, Greg Owen

12:33 PM -- Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk, Kevin Na

12:44 PM -- Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry, Vijay Singh

12:55 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Graeme McDowell, Nick Watney

1:06 PM -- Greg Chalmers, Troy Merritt, Robert Streb

1:17 PM -- Will MacKenzie, David Hearn, Luke List

1:28 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Blaum

1:39 PM -- Lucas Glover, Derek Fathauer, Brett Stegmaier

1:50 PM -- Brad Fritsch, Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power

2:01 PM -- Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Campbell

