2017 Valspar Championship tee times, TV guide and leader board

Compared to its tournament brethren, the Valspar Championship remains in its relative infancy on the PGA Tour. Founded in 2000 as the Tampa Bay Classic, the event has jumped around the schedule, first serving as an alternative event in September and October before finding a home in early March. The Valspar is played on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Pádraig Harrington set the course record in 2012 with a 61, while Vijay Singh owns the tournament mark at 18-under in the 2004 event. Charl Schwartzel is the defending champ.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM EST, and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. NBC will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting 3:00 PM EST.

Leader board

Fantasy

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

6:50 AM — Boo Weekley, Chad Campbell, Willy Wilcox

7:01 AM — Chez Reavie, David Hearn, Ryan Blaum

7:12 AM — Chad Collins, Blayne Barber, Whee Kim

7:23 AM — Peter Malnati, Smylie Kaufman, Retief Goosen

7:34 AM — Danny Lee, David Lingmerth, K.J. Choi

7:45 AM — Cody Gribble, Troy Merritt, Luke Donald

7:56 AM — Rod Pampling, J.J. Henry, Chris Kirk

8:07 AM — Billy Hurley III, Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

8:18 AM — Robert Garrigus, Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran

8:29 AM — Michael Thompson, Sean O’Hair, Morgan Hoffmann

8:40 AM — Johnson Wagner, Zac Blair, Luke List

8:51 AM — Patrick Cantlay, Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell

11:40 AM — Brendon Todd, Kevin Na, Harold Varner III

11:51 AM — Seung-Yul Noh, Carl Pettersson, C.T. Pan

12:02 PM — Bryce Molder, Graham DeLaet, Andrew Loupe

12:13 PM — Aaron Baddeley, Nick Taylor, Robert Streb

12:24 PM — Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Charles Howell III

12:35 PM — Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker

12:46 PM — Bill Haas, Matt Kuchar, Gary Woodland

12:57 PM — Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Cameron Tringale

1:08 PM — Ken Duke, Jason Bohn, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:19 PM — Scott Brown, Jamie Lovemark, Patrick Rodgers

1:30 PM — Bryson DeChambeau, Trey Mullinax, Zach Wright

1:41 PM — Dominic Bozzelli, Lee McCoy, Jimmy Stanger

No. 10 Tee

6:50 AM — Russell Henley, Bud Cauley, Steve Wheatcroft

7:01 AM — Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin, Derek Fathauer

7:12 AM — John Senden, Steve Marino, Brett Stegmaier

7:23 AM — Jim Herman, Ben Martin, Billy Horschel

7:34 AM — Hudson Swafford, Matt Every, Brian Gay

7:45 AM — Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els

7:56 AM — Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson

8:07 AM — James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Keegan Bradley

8:18 AM — Geoff Ogilvy, Daniel Summerhays, Kyle Reifers

8:29 AM — John Huh, Freddie Jacobson, Byeong Hun An

8:40 AM — Martin Laird, Lucas Glover, Soren Kjeldsen

8:51 AM — J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, Beau Hossler

11:40 AM — Ben Crane, Harris English, Martin Flores

11:51 AM — Spencer Levin, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim

12:02 PM — Ryo Ishikawa, Sung Kang, Cameron Smith

12:13 PM — Russell Knox, Steven Bowditch, Nick Watney

12:24 PM — Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh

12:35 PM — Si Woo Kim, Graeme McDowell, Hunter Mahan

12:46 PM — Ryan Moore, Greg Chalmers, Alex Cejka

12:57 PM — Ian Poulter, George McNeill, Ollie Schniederjans

1:08 PM — Kevin Streelman, Shawn Stefani, Mark Hubbard

1:19 PM — Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Wesley Bryan

1:30 PM — Sam Saunders, Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski

1:41 PM — J.T. Poston, Rod Perry, Charlie Danielson

