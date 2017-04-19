2017 Valero Texas Open tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leader board

The Valero Texas Open is among the oldest events on the PGA Tour, the tournament dating back to 1922. Over the years past champions have included many of the game’s greats, including Walter Hagen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer (a three-time winner) and Lee Trevino. Once this was a tournament where players were known to go rather low: Tommy Armour III set the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record of 254 here in 2003 that was finally broken in January at the Sony Open by Justin Thomas. Yet since the event moved to TPC San Antonio, the winning scores have been far more modest, coming in between eight under to 14 under par. The AT&T Oaks Course plays to 7,433 yards and a par of 72. The winner will receive $1,116,000 from the $6.2 million purse. Charley Hoffman is the defending champion.

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30-6:30 PM EST, and on the weekend from 1-2:30 PM EST. CBS will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3 PM EST.

Pinterest Scott Halleran

Pinterest Charley Hoffman reacts to his winning putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course last April. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Getty Images

