2017 U.S. Open: Who are these guys? A short primer on the U.S. Open's lesser-known leader board names

ERIN, Wis. -- With its length and rain-filled forecast, Erin Hills was expected to cater to bombers this week, many of whom double as the game's best and brightest. Instead, stars like Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, and Rory McIlroy were on the business end of a Wisconsin beatdown, while the leader board was inundated with names that would throw most golf fans for a loop.

To be fair, Round 1 success doesn't guarantee dividends the rest of the week. In that same tone, it stands to reason a handful of these guys will be in the mix on Sunday afternoon. Here's what you need to know about five of the lesser-known players from Day 1 at the U.S. Open.

Xander Schauffele

A former All-American at San Diego State, the 23-year-old Schauffele is in his rookie campaign on the PGA Tour, where his best finish is a T-5 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Earned his Open invite via qualifying. His father was a professional instructor, and of fun note, Schauffele legally possesses four nationalities.

Tommy Fleetwood

While well known in Europe, remains a relative unknown in the States. A summer ago, the 26-year-old was ranked 188th in the world. Thanks to a win at Abu Dhabi and a handful of top-5 finishes -- including a runner-up at the WGC-Mexico Championship -- the Englishman entered Erin Hills at No. 33, and is finally starting to fulfill his much-hyped potential. Easy to recognize thanks to his long, flowing hair.

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler is one of 14 amateurs in the field, making his second consecutive U.S. Open appearance. Fired a first-round 69 at Oakmont, although ultimately missed the cut. A former U.S. Junior Amateur champ, plays at the University of Texas, where he helped lead the Longhorns to a national championship appearance. Golf runs in the family, as Scheffler's sister played at Texas A&M.

Jamie Lovemark

A former NCAA individual champion, Lovemark has not found sustained success on the PGA Tour, although he does have two runner-ups in 110 appearances. Enters the tournament off a top-10 finish at the Memorial. According to Wikipedia -- so you know it's true -- attended the same high school that turned out athletes Tony Hawk, Shaun White and John Lynch.

Jack Maguire

Maguire plays on the Web.com Tour, entering this week at No. 569 in the world. Played at the 2015 U.S. Open at Merion, where he made the cut thanks to a second-round 68. Was a first-team All-American at Florida State in 2015. Made a hole-in-one at his PGA Tour debut at the Phoenix Open, recording the ace at TPC Scottsdale's 12th hole.

