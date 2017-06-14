2017 U.S. Open: The Do's and Don'ts of fan attire

ERIN, Wis. -- Golf galleries are undisputedly the most well-behaved fan base in sports (Ryder Cup excluded). Sadly, what they have in manners, they lack in fashion. It's a bit of a head-scratcher; for a game often derided for its aristocratic nature, that sentiment is not seen in its style.

Fortunately for you, we're here to help. Here are 10 Do's and Don'ts for dressing up for a golf tournament.

DO: Wear a collared shirt

Seems obvious, right? Though it's a minority, there's still a considerable contingent of fans at Erin Hills donning a t-shirt. This is a gentleman's game, and that creed should be seen in your ensemble.

DON'T: Dress like a pro

This is why your kid gets bullied at the playground.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

DO: Show some individuality

There are 35,000 fans each day at Erin Hills; you're going to have some overlap in shirts seen. Nevertheless, if you have polo that's idiosyncratic or quirky, don't be afraid to let it fly.

That said...

DON'T: Go overboard in said uniqueness

Although if you think this is a good idea...

...you're already a lost cause.

DO: Buy a shirt from the merchandise tent

Yes, you might have to refinance your mortgage, but purchasing a logo shirt from an event commemorates your trip and earns some street cred from your golf brethren when you wear that bad boy out.

DON'T: Immediately put it on

God bless your enthusiasm, but you look like a dork. Plus, you're about to sweat your ass off; you have to keep it pristine, you monster.

DO: Show your local, school, team pride

This is especially true if the entity in question is far away from the tournament site. My eyes have glazed over from all the Wisconsin Badgers apparel this week, but I damn sure remember the cat rocking a High Point U. golf shirt.

Pinterest Christian Petersen

DON'T: Wear a jersey

The upset of the early week: only one Packers jersey sighting. A far cry from what we witnessed at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. I think this is progress.

DO: Model shirts from other tournaments or courses

It instills an aura of validity to your fandom, that this isn't your first rodeo. It could also be a conversation starter, drawing the interest of a fellow fan who may inquire about your experience.

DON'T: Flaunt the Masters logo

You love Augusta National. I love Augusta National. We all love Augusta National. But the beautiful yellow-tinted USA emblem has become omnipresent at golf events. Wear your Masters gear with pride, just leave it in the closet when heading to another tournament.

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS