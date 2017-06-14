Trending
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Overheard in the Erin Hills gallery

By
an hour ago
HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States signs autographs for fans during a practice round prior to the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 14, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie SquireHARTFORD, WI - JUNE 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States signs autographs for fans during a practice round prior to the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 14, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ERIN, Wis. -- The ugly truth of player press conferences is little of substance is actually said. "The course is in good shape, I like where my game is at, the crowds are great." No matter the tournament or venue, the conversation remains the same. Luckily, the same cannot be said for the dialogue of fans.

From curious observations, witty remarks and the occasional catcall that makes you bury your head in shame, golf galleries never cease to provide entertainment. Here are some of our favorite things overheard through the first three U.S. Open practice rounds at Erin Hills.

I don't think he was being facetious

Wife: "Can you hit it that far?" Man: "I can't see that far." --
-- In reference to Hideki Matsuyama's drive on the 18th Tuesday afternoon.

The power of branding

"Give 'em hell, Jordan!" -- A fan to Gary Woodland, who's decidedly not Jordan Spieth but is sponsored by Under Armour.

Gregory Shamus

Killing them with kindness

"It seems you've lost your way. Let me guide you back to a safer area, sir!" -- Marshall to a fan who was clearly trying to get inside the ropes.

Truer Words have never been spoken

"You know, if it starts to rain, we're going to get wet." -- A fan on the sixth hole on Monday, as Jordan Spieth's group was on the tee.

Someone tell Jason he's halfway to the slam

Man No. 1: "Did Spieth win this last year?" Man No. 2: "No, you're thinking of two years ago. Day got it last year." -- Two men seated at the driving range on Monday morning.

Comfortable in your own skin

"Get me a beer, will ya? And no light ****. Not trying to lose weight or anything." -- Fan at the concession stands Monday, who admittedly looked like he could drop an lb. or two.

Sam Greenwood

Ignorance is bliss

"We can hit it farther than him. He just gets up and down more often." -- Man following the Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker on Monday afternoon.

That's one way to make a buck

Man No. 1: "You think there will be a streaker this week?" Man No. 2: "I'll do it for $50,000." Man No. 1: "I'll give you $5 if you never put that image in my head again." -- Tuesday afternoon by the first tee.

Man of the people

"You know what I love about Phil? He hits it just as bad off the tee as I do." -- Man watching Brooks Koepka on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Phil & Bones Forever

U.S. Open 2017: A (very) unofficial list of reasons for Phil Mickelson sending his caddie to...

40 minutes ago
Dad Stuff

‘Daddy Showers’ are a thing, according to this press release, which is probably a lie

an hour ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Overheard in the Erin Hills gallery

an hour ago
Ripoffs

If you buy pieces of Wrigley Field ivy for $200 a pop, you're the biggest sucker ever

3 hours ago
Here' Holly

U.S. Open 2017: Holly Sonders is back this week! Let's celebrate with our favorite photos

3 hours ago
Sick Burns

Lonzo Ball roasts his obnoxious dad in funny Father's Day commercial

4 hours ago
Weird Coincidences

U.S. Open 2017: These freaky Rory McIlroy-Jordan Spieth stats will blow your mind

5 hours ago
Drinks With Dad

6 bottles to buy dad for Father's Day

6 hours ago
PDA

Paul Casey's phone case features a saucy photo of his famous fiancee

7 hours ago
Math

U.S. Open 2017: How wide are these ridiculously wide fairways at Erin Hills? Let's put in...

17 hours ago
Belt-game Supreme

This PGA Tour pro will wear a glorious Taco Bell belt at the U.S. Open

19 hours ago
Golf Shoe of the Week

These are the most patriotic golf shoes we've ever seen

21 hours ago
U.S. Open

Andrew "Beef" Johnston shows the best way to play Erin Hills' bunkers it's...

June 13, 2017
U.S. Open Gifts

Our 12 favorite U.S. Open merchandise items

June 13, 2017
U.S. Open

Erin Hills rough recalls memory of U.S. Open legend ‘whose blows lifted a trout high into the...

June 13, 2017
The Grind

Paulina Gretzky has a baby, Bubba Watson makes an NBA Finals cameo, and the lamest viral video...

June 13, 2017
The Struggle Is Real

Watch Kevin Durant struggle with celebratory beers in more ways than one

June 13, 2017
Fails

The Cincinnati Reds had an infield error for the ages last night

June 13, 2017
Related
The LoopThe best of Joe Buck
The LoopA glorious, gluttonous trip to Erin Hills' meat…
The LoopIs the U.S. Open fescue as bad as Kevin Na says? Ab…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection