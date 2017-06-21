2017 Travelers Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, CT this week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, one of the shorter courses on tour at just 6,841 yards. It features one of the more intriguing finishes in golf, with the drivable par-4 15th, par-3 16th, and the strategic par-4 17th. Last season Jim Furyk took centerstage during Sunday's final round, posting a PGA Tour record round of 12-under 58. It nearly vaulted him all the way to the top of the leader board, but he ultimately came up three shots short to eventual champion Russel Knox. Both Knox and Furyk are back in the field this week alongside three of the top 10 players in the world, including Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, who are looking to right the ship after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Johnson Wagner, Andres Gonzales

7:10 AM -- Harris English, Robert Garrigus, Jason Bohn

7:20 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Chez Reavie, Grayson Murray

7:30 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Smylie Kaufman, Keegan Bradley

7:40 AM -- Adam Hadwin, J.J. Henry, Paul Casey

7:50 AM -- Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Robert Streb

8:00 AM -- Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard, K.J. Choi

8:10 AM -- Rod Pampling, Jim Herman, Danny Lee

8:20 AM -- Chad Campbell, Patton Kizzire, Harold Varner III

8:30 AM -- Bryce Molder, David Hearn, Dominic Bozzelli

8:40 AM -- Ricky Barnes, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An

8:50 AM -- Tom Hoge, Brandon Hagy, Ryan Ruffels

9:00 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Bobby Wyatt, Zack Zaback

12:00 PM -- Patrick Rodgers, Kelly Kraft, Kevin Tway

12:10 PM -- Scott Stallings, Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair

12:20 PM -- Michael Thompson, Will MacKenzie, Spencer Levin

12:30 PM -- Jonas Blixt, William McGirt, Troy Merritt

12:40 PM -- Daniel Berger, Matt Every, Brian Gay

12:50 PM -- Marc Leishman, Russell Knox, Bubba Watson

1:00 PM -- Wesley Bryan, Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker

1:10 PM -- Ken Duke, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard

1:20 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Kevin Na, Troy Kelly

1:30 PM -- Daniel Summerhays, Chad Collins, C.T. Pan

1:40 PM -- Steven Alker, Brett Drewitt, Beau Hossler

1:50 PM -- Mark Anderson, Richy Werenski, Ryan Brehm

2:00 PM -- Ryan Armour, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Downes

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Stuart Appleby, Jason Kokrak

7:10 AM -- Mark Wilson, Graham DeLaet, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

7:20 AM -- Carl Pettersson, Lucas Glover, Xander Schauffele

7:30 AM -- Fabian Gomez, Webb Simpson, Vijay Singh

7:40 AM -- Hudson Swafford, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington

7:50 AM -- Brian Harman, Rory McIlroy, Jim Furyk

8:00 AM -- Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Jason Day

8:10 AM -- MacKenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor, Hunter Mahan

8:20 AM -- John Huh, Kyle Reifers, Michael Kim

8:30 AM -- Boo Weekley, Tim Wilkinson, John Peterson

8:40 AM -- Ben Crane, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brett Stegmaier

8:50 AM -- Miguel Angel Carballo, Sebastian Munoz, Rick Lamb

9:00 AM -- Jonathan Randolph, Nicholas Lindheim, Wyndham Clark

12:00 PM -- Martin Laird, Tag Ridings, J.T. Poston

12:10 PM -- Bob Estes, Derek Fathauer, Ryan Blaum

12:20 PM -- Charlie Beljan, Martin Flores, Trey Mullinax

12:30 PM -- David Lingmerth, Nick Watney, Luke Donald

12:40 PM -- Cody Gribble, Tony Finau, Retief Goosen

12:50 PM -- Brendan Steele, Peter Malnati, Scott Piercy

1:00 PM -- Vaughn Taylor, Zach Johnson, Alex Cejka

1:10 PM -- Ryan Palmer, Steve Wheatcroft, Cameron Percy

1:20 PM -- Bud Cauley, Shawn Stefani, Whee Kim

1:30 PM -- Morgan Hoffmann, Jamie Lovemark, Andrew Loupe

1:40 PM -- Zach Sucher, Brian Campbell, Brett Coletta

1:50 PM -- Julian Etulain, Seamus Power, Neil Johnson

2:00 PM -- Bobby Gates, Joel Dahmen, Chase Seiffert

