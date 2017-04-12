2017 RBC Heritage tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

Overlooked by casual fans due to its proximity to the Masters, the RBC Heritage remains a beloved event by the PGA Tour, perennially voted as one of the players' favorite tournaments. Held on Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head Island, S.C., the Heritage is one of five invitationals on the tour calendar, meaning a reduced field of 132 competitors. At 7,100 yards, Harbour Town is a shorter venue, yet its demands for tee-ball accuracy and short-game excellence often keep the winning score relatively low. Davis Love III has won the event five times. Branden Grace is the defending champion.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM EST, and on the weekend from 1:00 to 3:00 PM EST. CBS will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3:00 PM EST.

Fantasy Picks

Leader board

Tee Times

Thursday

No. 1 Tee

7:10 AM -- Freddie Jacobson Chad Collins Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:20 AM -- Kyle Reifers, Kelly Kraft, Yuta Ikeda

7:30 AM -- Roberto Castro, Michael, Kim, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 AM -- Bill Haas, Robert Streb, Charles Howell III

7:50 AM -- D.A. Points, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na

8:00 AM -- Troy Merritt, Steven Bowditch, K.J. Choi

8:10 AM -- Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Jim Herman

8:20 AM -- Billy Hurley III, James Hahn, Fabian Gomez

8:30 AM -- Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Tyrone van Aswegen

8:40 AM -- Boo Weekley, Jason Kokrak, Brett Stegmaier

8:50 AM -- Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans, Grayson Murray

11:50 AM -- Brian Harman, Johnson Wagner, Bud Cauley

12:00 PM -- Ryan Palmer, Daniel Summerhays, Patton Kizzire

12:10 PM -- Martin Laird, Ian Poulter, John Peterson

12:20 PM -- Alex Cejka, Ben Martin, Brian Gay

12:30 PM -- Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor, Hunter Mahan

12:40 PM -- Brandt Snedeker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk

12:50 PM -- Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace

1:00 PM -- David Hearn, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner III

1:10 PM -- Camilo Villegas, John Senden, Jonas Blixt

1:20 PM -- Harris English, Carl Pettersson, Ryan Blaum

1:30 PM -- Tommy Gainey, Sam Saunders, Cheng Jin

10th Tee

7:10 AM -- Jason Bohn, Steve Marino, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:20 AM -- Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Wesley Bryan

7:30 AM -- John Huh, Andrew Loupe, J.J. Spaun

7:40 AM -- Greg Chalmers, J.J. Henry, Stewart Cink

7:50 AM -- Rod Pampling, Matt Every, Billy Horschel

8:00 AM -- Russell Henley, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar

8:10 AM -- Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els, Luke Donald

8:20 AM -- Brian Stuard, Kevin Kisner, Danny Lee

8:30 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Chad Campbell, Whee Kim

8:40 AM -- Robert Garrigus, Ryo Ishikawa, Sung Kang

8:50 AM -- Mark Anderson, Andrew Johnston, Rafael Campos

11:50 AM -- Graham DeLaet, Derek Fathauer, Dominic Bozzelli

12:00 PM -- Kyle Stanley, Ricky Barnes, C.T. Pan

12:10 PM -- Ben Crane, Spencer Levin, Zac Blair

12:20 PM -- William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Tyrrell Hatton

12:30 PM -- Pat Perez, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson

12:40 PM -- David Lingmerth, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

12:50 PM -- Russell Knox, Aaron Baddeley, Vijay Singh

1:00 PM -- Francesco Molinari, Blayne Barber, Mark Hubbard

1:10 PM -- Ken Duke, Michael Thompson, Hideto Tanihara

1:20 PM -- Bryce Molder, Morgan Hoffmann, Shawn Stefani

1:30 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Trey Mullinax, Brooks Blackburn

