2017 Quicken Loans National tee times, viewer's guide

This week the PGA Tour heads to our nation's capital for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac in Potomac, MD. It will be the first time the course hosts this event after rotating between Congressional Country Club, Aronimik Golf Club, and Robert Trent Jones Golf Club since 2007. Last season, a strong field produced an exciting Sunday finish with names like Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Jon Rahm at the top of the leader board. But it was Billy Hurley III, powered by a chip-in birdie on the 15th hole, who won the event. He's back in the field this week to defend his title alongside the likes of Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Fantasy

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:15 AM -- Jason Gore, Spencer Levin, Patton Kizzire

7:26 AM -- Boo Weekley, Ollie Schniederjans, Trey Mullinax

7:37 AM -- John Huh, Tim Wilkinson, Brett Stegmaier

7:48 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

7:59 AM -- Brendan Steele, Aaron Baddeley, Vaughn Taylor

8:10 AM -- J.J. Henry, Alex Cejka, Brian Gay

8:21 AM -- Cody Gribble, Jim Herman, Troy Merritt

8:32 AM -- Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Zac Blair

8:43 AM -- Chris Stroud, Patrick Rodgers, Luke List

8:54 AM -- Sam Saunders, Julian Etulain, Curtis Luck

12:15 PM -- Geoff Ogilvy, David Hearn, Xander Schauffele

12:26 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Andrew Loupe

12:37 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Graham DeLaet, Dominic Bozzelli

12:48 PM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Rod Pampling, Fabian Gomez

12:59 PM -- J.B. Holmes, Keegan Bradley, K.J. Choi

1:10 PM -- Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed, Bill Haas

1:21 PM -- Kevin Chappell, Wesley Bryan, Justin Thomas

1:32 PM -- Ben Crane, Jason Bohn, Byeong Hun An

1:43 PM -- Kevin Streelman, Arjun Atwal, Greg Owen

1:54 PM -- Brandon Hagy, Seamus Power, Wyndham Clark

No. 10 Tee

7:15 AM -- Morgan Hoffmann, Derek Fathauer, J.J. Spain

7:26 AM -- Bud Cauley, Martin Flores, Kevin Tway

7:37 AM -- Ricky Barnes, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft

7:48 AM -- D.A. Points, Peter Malnati, Smylie Kaufman

7:59 AM -- Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Watney

8:10 AM -- Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker, Billy Hurley III

8:21 AM -- Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler

8:32 AM -- Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Blaum

8:43 AM -- Martin Laird, Shawn Stefani, Cameron Percy

8:54 AM -- Ryan Brehm, Ryan Ruffels, Sam Horsfield

12:15 PM -- Bryce Molder, Robert Garrigus, Grayson Murray

12:26 PM -- Jason Kokrak, Harold Varner III, Michael Kim

12:37 PM -- Matt Jones, Blayne Barber, Tyrone Van Aswegen

12:48 PM -- Greg Chalmers, Danny Lee, Charles Howell III

12:59 PM -- Matt Every, Nick Taylor, Ben Martin

1:10 PM -- Hudson Swafford, David Lingmerth, Robert Streb

1:21 PM -- James Hahn, Harris English, Kevin Na

1:32 PM -- Kyle Stanley, Daniel Summerhays, Roberto Castro

1:43 PM -- Michael Thompson, Kyle Reifers, C.T. Pan

1:54 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Jonathan Randolph, Gavin Kyle Green

