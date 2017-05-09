2017 Players Championship tee times, viewer’s guide

The Players Championship always delivers an exciting finish every Mother’s Day weekend, whether it be a clutch shot on the par-3 17th hole, or a dramatic finish on the just-as-dangerous par-4 18th. Pete Dye’s TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course tests all parts of a player’s game, requiring a variety of shot shapes and short game finesse. This year the tournament will be even more intriguing than usual, after a renovation over the past year that saw changes to the 6th, 7th, and 12th holes, in addition to a rebuild of the course’s greens and bunkers. Jason Day will defend his 2016 title against a stout field of the world’s best.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1:00 to 7:00 PM ET. NBC will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2:00 PM.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Ponte Vedra on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board on Thursday.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 Players Championship? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:10 AM -- Zac Blair, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber

7:21 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen

7:32 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay

7:43 AM -- Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Jhonattan Vegas

7:54 AM -- Hudson Swafford, Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes

8:05 AM -- Cameron Smith, Vaughn Taylor, Keegan Bradley

8:16 AM -- Tony Finau, Troy Merritt, Gary Woodland

8:27 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Graeme McDowell, Emiliano Grillo

8:38 AM -- Pat Perez, Cody Gribble, William McGirt

8:49 AM -- Marc Leishman, James Hahn, Matt Every

9:00 AM -- Kyle Reifers, Harold Varner III, Bernd Wiesberger

9:11 AM -- Ben Crane, Graham DeLaet, Grayson Murray

12:35 PM -- Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Shawn Stefani

12:46 PM -- Roberto Castro, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Kim

12:57 PM -- Scott Brown, Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:08 PM -- Danny Willett, Shane Lowry, Bill Haas

1:19 PM -- Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka

1:30 PM -- Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer

1:41 PM -- Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

1:52 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

2:03 PM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Jim Herman, K.J. Choi

2:14 PM -- Charl Schwartzel, Smylie Kaufman, Ernie Els

2:25 PM -- John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:36 PM -- Freddie Jacobson, Chad Campbell, Ricky Barnes

No. 10 Tee

7:10 AM -- Jason Bohn, Daniel Summerhays, Francesco Molinari

7:21 AM -- Harris English, Bernhard Langer, Derek Fathauer

7:32 AM -- Bryce Molder, Kevin Na, Mark Hubbard

7:43 AM -- Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez, David Lingmerth

7:54 AM -- Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel, Vijay Singh

8:05 AM -- Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Paul Casey

8:16 AM -- Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

8:27 AM -- Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson

8:38 AM -- Adam Hadwin, Luke Donald, Alex Noren

8:49 AM -- Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

9:00 AM -- Sean O’Hair, Ryan Palmer, Yuta Ikeda

9:11 AM -- Ian Poulter, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Sung Kang

12:46 PM -- Boo Weekley, Robert Garrigus, David Hearn

12:57 PM -- Lee Westwood, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Loupe

1:08 PM -- D.A. Points, Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk

1:19 PM -- Kevin Chappell, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard

1:30 PM -- Jonas Blixt, Brian Gay, Tyrrell Hatton

1:41 PM -- Danny Lee, Robert Streb, Ben Martin

1:52 PM -- Russell Henley, Rod Pampling, Kevin Kisner

2:03 PM -- Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker

2:14 PM -- Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Alex Cejka

2:25 PM -- Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, David Toms

2:36 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Spencer Levin, Luke List

2:47 PM -- Jerry Kelly, Anirban Lahiri, Brett Stegmaier