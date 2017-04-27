Stanford, Alabama, Florida and UCLA each earned No. 1 seeds as the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced its selections of 72 teams and 24 individuals to participate in the four Women’s Regionals, May 8-10.

Defending NCAA champion Washington received the 10th seed in the Albuquerque Regional, one of 10 Pac-12 schools to earn a bid to the postseason, the most of any conference. Nine SEC schools earned spots, while eight from the Big 12 and eight from the ACC. Seven schools from the Big Ten also received bids.

Six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four NCAA Women's Regional tournaments to the NCAA Women’s Championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., May 19-24.

ALBUQUERQUE REGIONAL

The Championship G.C. at the University of New Mexico

Albuquerque

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Stanford

Southern California

Duke (ACC)

Miami (Fla.)

Oklahoma State

N.C. State

California

Illinois

Pepperdine

Washington

SMU

Campbell (Big South)

Denver (The Summit League)

New Mexico State (WAC)

Cal Poly (Big West)

CSU-Sacramento (Big Sky)

Houston Baptist (Southland)

Texas Southern (SWAC)

Individuals

Martina Edberg, CSU-Fullerton

Bianca Pagdanganan, Gonzaga

Jess Yuen, Missouri

Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir, Fresno State

Paige Lee, UC Davis

Kristin Le, Santa Clara

ATHENS REGIONAL

U. of Georgia G.C.

Athens, Ga.

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Alabama

Georgia Northwestern

Arizona

Baylor

Wake Forest

UCF (American Athletic Conference)

Tennessee

North Carolina

Clemson

Augusta

Auburn

Kansas State

Michigan State (Big Ten)

Troy (Sun Belt)

Princeton (Ivy League)

North Florida (Atlantic Sun)

Quinnipiac (MAAC)

Individuals

Chieh Jessica Peng, Mississippi State

Laura Fuenfstueck, College of Charleston

Lisa Pettersson, East Carolina

Vanessa Ha, San Francisco

Alexandra Farnsworth, Vanderbilt

Anna Redding, Virginia

COLUMBUS REGIONAL

Ohio State University G.C. (Scarlet)

Columbus, Ohio

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Florida (SEC)

Florida State

South Carolina

Arkansas

Colorado

Texas A&M

Purdue

Ohio State

Michigan

San Jose State

Houston

Louisville

Wisconsin

Kentucky

Old Dominion (Conference USA)

Delaware (Colonial Athletic)

Missouri State (Missouri Valley)

Cleveland State (Horizon League)

Individuals

Loy Hee Ying, East Tennessee State

Camila Serrano, Florida International

Michaela Fletcher, Memphis

Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame

Kate Smith, Nebraska

Emie Peronnin, Minnesota

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

The Rawls Course

Lubbock, Texas

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

UCLA (Pac-12)

Arizona State

Furman (Southern)

Kent State (Mid-American)

Texas (Big 12)

Oklahoma

BYU

San Diego State

Texas Tech

TCU

UNLV (Mountain West)

Oregon

Iowa State

Oregon State

Murray State (Ohio Valley)

Georgetown (Big East )

Richmond (Patriot League)

Sacred Heart (Northeast)

Individuals

Caroline Nistrup, LSU

Malene Krolboll Hansen, Coastal Carolina

Lois Kaye Go, Boston College

Alivia Brown, Washington State

Jakeishya Le, UC Riverside

Katrina Prendergast, Colorado State

