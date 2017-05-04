USC, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Florida and LSU earned top seeds when the NCAA men’s golf committee announced the 81 teams and 45 individuals to play in the six NCAA Men's Regional tournaments May 15-17.

Defending champion Oregon, recent winner of the Pac-12 title, is the No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional. Eleven teams advanced from the SEC, the most of any individual conference. Eight ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten teams were selected.

The top five teams from each regional and the low individual not on those teams advances to NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., May 26-31.

SAMMAMISH REGIONAL

Aldarra Golf Course

Sammamish, Wach.

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

USC

Kent State (Mid-American)

Texas A&M

Florida State

Washington

Alabama

San Diego State

UTEP (Conference USA)

Penn State

Michigan

Michigan State

Seattle (WAC)

Marquette (Big East)

Bryant (Northeast)

Individuals

Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State

Zan Luka Stirn, Arkansas State

R.J. Keur, UAB

Zander Lozano, UT San Antonio

Albert Badosa-Soler, Nicholls State

COLLEGE GROVE REGIONAL

The Grove

College Grove, Tenn.

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Vanderbilt (SEC)

Texas Tech

Clemson

Georgia

Missouri

Lipscomb

Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun)

UCF

Middle Tennessee State

TCU

Troy

East Tennessee State (Southern)

Harvard (Ivy)

Individuals

Andrew Novak, Wofford

Patrick Cover, UNC Wilmington

Tim Conover, East Carolina

Thomas Eldridge, UNC Wilmington

Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee

Hunter Richardson, Tennessee-Martin

Seth Gandy, Charlotte

Jack Lang, Davidson

Anton Frondelius, Wagner

Daniel Racioppa, Alcorn State

WEST LAFAYETTE REGIONAL

Kampen Course at Purdue University

West Lafayette, Ind.

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Florida

Illinois (Big Ten)

UNLV (Mountain West)

Auburn

South Carolina

Colorado

Purdue

New Mexico

Augusta (MEAC)

Saint Mary’s

Campbell (Big South)

Richmond (Atlantic 10)

Cleveland State (Horizon)

Individuals

Peter Kim, Army

Mark Lawrence Jr., Virginia Tech

Austin Squires, Cincinnati

Keegan de Lange, Louisville

Lloyd Jefferson Go, Seton Hall

David Kocher, Maryland

Sarit Suwannarut, Virginia Tech

Patrick Flavin, Miami (Ohio)

Peyton White, Ohio Trent Wallace, Illinois State

STANFORD REGIONAL

Stanford Golf Course

Stanford, Calif.

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Stanford

Baylor

Oklahoma

Georgia Tech

Pepperdine

North Carolina

North Florida

BYU (WCC)

Houston

Ohio State

UC Santa Barbara (Big West)

Sacramento State (Big Sky)

South Dakota State (Summit)

Individuals

Collin Morikawa, California

Hayden Shieh, Santa Clara

David Kim, UC-Irvine

Justin Doeden, Minnesota

Andres Gonzalez, Long Beach State

Felix Mory, CSU-Northridge

Fidel Concepcion, Southern Utah

Grant Booth, Nevada

Brian Humphreys, Boise State

Mike Graboyes, Cornell

AUSTIN REGIONAL

The University of Texas Golf Club

Austin, Texas

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Oklahoma State

Wake Forest

Texas (Big 12)

Mississippi

Arizona State

N.C. State

Kansas

Liberty

Iowa State

Georgia Southern

Charleston (Colonial Athletic)

McNeese State (Southland)

Wichita State (Missouri Valley)

Saint Peter’s (MAAC)

Individuals

Jake Staiano, Colorado State

Ryan Cole, James Madison

Ian Snyman, North Texas

Thomas Rosenmueller, North Texas

Cory Churchman, North Texas

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL

The University Club

Baton Rouge, La.

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

LSU

Oregon (Pac-12)

Virginia

Duke (ACC)

Northwestern

Arkansas

Jacksonville

Kentucky

South Florida (American Athletic)

Iowa

Georgia State (Sun Belt)

Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley)

Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)

Alabama State (SWAC)

Individuals

Hidetoshi Yoshihara, UCLA

Tim Widing, San Francisco

Ryan Wallen, Wyoming

Cole Madey, UCLA

Michael Colgate, Nebraska

