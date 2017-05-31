2017 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide tee times, viewer’s guide

This week the PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, OH, for one of the more anticipated stops on the calendar, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Jack Nicklaus' event has one of the biggest non-major purses on tour, and it always brings out big names as they get one final tune-up in before the U.S. Open in two weeks. Six of the world’s top-10 will tee it up, including 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama. Defending champion William McGirt looks to join Tiger Woods as the only players in the tournament’s history to win in back-to-back seasons.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:30 to 6:30 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday 3:00 PM, and on Sunday starting at 2:30 PM.

Follow all the action from Dublin, OH starting Thursday on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at Muirfield Village.

7:20 AM -- Jamie Lovemark, Zac Blair, C.T. Pan

7:31 AM -- Sean O’Hair, Ricky Barnes, Jason Kokrak

7:42 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Scott Brown, Anirban Lahiri

7:53 AM -- Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, Alex Cejka

8:04 AM -- James Hahn, David Lingmerth, Vijay Singh

8:15 AM -- Matt Every, Webb Simpson, Keegan Bradley

8:26 AM -- Tony Finau, Steven Bowditch, Steve Stricker

8:37 AM -- Billy Horschel, Ben Martin, Stewart Cink

8:48 AM -- Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes, Luke Donald

8:59 AM -- Branden de Jonge, Soren Kjeldsen, Kevin Tway

12:10 PM -- Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Morgan Hoffmann

12:21 PM -- Martin Laird, Ryo Ishikawa, Harold Varner III

12:32 PM -- Gary Woodland, Kyle Stanley, Grayson Murray

12:43 PM -- Brendan Steele, Danny Lee, Retief Goosen

12:54 PM -- Brian Harman, Fabian Gomez, K.J. Choi

1:05 PM -- Aaron Baddeley, Jason Dufner, Hunter Mahan

1:16 PM -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

1:27 PM -- Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Adam Scott

1:38 PM -- Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo

1:49 PM -- Peter Uihlein, Ryan Ruffels, Scott Gregory

7:20 AM -- David Hearn, Kelly Kraft, Ross Fisher

7:31 AM -- Kyle Reifers, Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An

7:42 AM -- Daniel Summerhays, Rafa Cabrera Bello, J.J. Spaun

7:53 AM -- Hudson Swafford, Zach Johnson, Nick Taylor

8:04 AM -- Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Ryan Moore

8:15 AM -- Bubba Watson, Chris Kirk, J.B. Holmes

8:26 AM -- Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

8:37 AM -- Dustin Johnson, William McGirt, Phil Mickelson

8:48 AM -- Jonas Blixt, D.A. Points, Pat Perez

8:59 AM -- Ryan Armour, Matthew Griffin, Curtis Luck

12:10 PM -- Carl Pettersson, Graham DeLaet, Luke List

12:21 PM -- Patton Kizzire, Patrick Cantlay, Michael Kim

12:32 PM -- Sung Kang, Ollie Schniederjans, Tommy Fleetwood

12:43 PM -- Cameron Smith, Rod Pampling, Russell Knox

12:54 PM -- Brian Stuard, Padraig Harrington, Matt Kuchar

1:05 PM -- Jim Herman, Vaughn Taylor, Smylie Kaufman

1:16 PM -- Greg Chalmers, Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk

1:27 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Brooks Koepka, Bill Haas

1:38 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Roberto Castro, Bud Cauley

1:49 PM -- Sam Saunders, Yuta Ikeda, Brett Coletta

