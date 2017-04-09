2017 Masters Sunday final-round tee times

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Sergio Garcia will try to end his 0-for-73 record in major championships when he takes a share of the lead into the final round of the 2017 Masters. Garcia will play in the final pairing with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose at 2:45 p.m.

Playing in the group in front of them all day will be the American duo of Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Like Garcia, Fowler will be trying to win his first major. Spieth will be trying to win a second green jacket just a year after blowing a five-shot lead on the back nine. The star-studded final four are all in the top 14 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

First-and-second round leader Charley Hoffman will be in the third-to-last group with Ryan Moore, who earned the winning point for the U.S. at the 2016 Ryder Cup. A pair of green jacket winners, Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel, will be in the group in front of them.

Phil Mickelson, after getting to three under after his opening two holes on Saturday, will have a disappointingly early tee time with Bill Haas at 12:35. After his hot start, Mickelson shot 74 to fall to T-21.

RELATED: Winners & Losers from Saturday at Augusta National

Also of note, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar will tee off at 1:45 p.m., and four-time major champ Ernie Els will play with local legend Jeff Knox in the first pairing at 10:05 a.m. It will be the second consecutive day that Knox, an Augusta National member who plays as a marker when an odd number of players make the cut, will play with a former World No. 1 after he battled with Jason Day in the third round.

Here's a look at all of Sunday's final-round pairings and tee times:

10:05 AM -- Ernie Els, Marker

10:15 AM -- Larry Mize, Marc Leishman

10:25 AM -- Bernd Weisberger, Andy Sullivan

10:35 AM -- James Hahn, Curtis Luck (A)

10:45 AM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Hadwin

10:55 AM -- Daniel Summerhays, Ross Fisher

11:05 AM -- Byeong-Hun An, Kevin Kisner

11:15 AM -- J.B. Holmes, Brendan Steele

11:25 AM -- Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:45 AM -- Daniel Berger, Stewart Hagestad (A)

11:55 AM -- Brian Stuard, Francesco Molinari

12:05 PM -- Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer

12:15 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Steve Stricker

12:25 PM -- Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:35 PM -- Phil Mickelson, Bill Haas

12:45 PM -- Russell Henley, Pat Perez

12:55 PM -- Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker

1:05 PM -- Fred Couples, Jason Dufner

1:25 PM -- Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell

1:35 PM -- Jon Rahm, William McGirt

1:45 PM -- Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy

1:55 PM -- Paul Casey, Soren Kjeldsen

2:05 PM -- Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters

2:15 PM -- Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel

2:25 PM -- Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

2:35 PM -- Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

2:45 PM -- Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS