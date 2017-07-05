2017 Greenbrier Classic tee times, viewer's guide

Last season the PGA Tour lost one of the top events on its schedule, The Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, WV. The deadliest flood in the state's history had ripped through the week before, causing 23 deaths and, much less importantly, the cancelling of the tournament at the Greenbrier Resort. This week marks the return of the tournament, thanks to a community that has overcome every obstacle mother nature threw at it.

The event takes place on the resort's Old White TPC course, designed by Charles Blair McDonald and restored after last year's flood by Keith Foster. The Greenbrier Classic is the second Open Championship qualifying series events that takes place in the U.S., giving exemptions to the top four finishers not otherwise exempt who finish in the top-12 and ties. Danny Lee, who won the most recent Greenbrier Classic in 2015, is in the field to defend his title.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Follow all the action from White Sulphur Springs, WV on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard

7:10 AM -- Ben Crane, Robert Garrigus, John Daly

7:20 AM -- Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Michael Putnam

7:30 AM -- D.A. Points, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin

7:40 AM --Vaughn Taylor, J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh

7:50 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald

8:00 AM -- Davis Love III, Robert Streb, K.J. Choi

8:10 AM -- Graham DeLaet, Andres Gonzales, J.T. Poston

8:20 AM -- Jason Bohn, Chris Stroud, Tyrone Van Aswegen

8:30 AM -- Scott Stallings, Y.E. Yang, Tag Ridings

8:40 AM -- Ryan Armour, Julian Etulain, Kevin Shields

8:50 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Love IV

9:00 AM -- Steven Alker, Jonathan Byrd, Clayton Portz

12:00 PM -- Boo Weekley, Ricky Barnes, Luke List

12:10 PM -- Patrick Rodgers, Kelly Kraft, Xander Schauffele

12:20 PM -- Cameron Tringale, Sung Kang, Cameron Percy

12:30 PM -- Tony Finau, Hunter Mahan, Webb Simpson

12:40 PM -- Peter Malnati, J.J. Henry, Sean O'Hair

12:50 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 PM -- Bubba Watson, Danny Lee, Phil Mickelson

1:10 PM -- Scott Brown, Charlie Beljan, Rory Sabbatini

1:20 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Geoff Ogilvy, Bill Lunde

1:30 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Morgan Hoffmann, Dominic Bozzelli

1:40 PM -- Nicholas Lindheim, Brett Drewitt, Ryan Zylstra

1:50 PM -- Sam Saunders, Sebastian Munoz, Christian Brand

2:00 PM -- Miguel Angel Carballo, Tyler Aldridge, Daniel Obremski

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Ken Duke, Carl Pettersson, Derek Fathauer

7:10 AM -- David Hearn, Chad Collins, Steve Wheatcroft

7:20 AM -- Greg Owen, Roberto Castro, Shane Bertsch

7:30 AM -- David Lingmerth, Matt Every, Brian Gay

7:40 AM -- Steven Bowditch, Alex Cejka, Nick Watney

7:50 AM -- Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas

8:00 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Patrick Reed, Charles Howell III

8:10 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones, Ollie Schniederjans

8:20 AM -- Bryce Molder, Jason Kokrak, Ryan Blaum

8:30 AM -- Angel Cabrera, Seung-Yul Noh, Andrew Loupe

8:40 AM -- Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen

8:50 AM -- Willy Wilcox, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann

9:00 AM -- Mark Anderson, Rick Lamb, Alan Cooke

12:00 PM -- Chad Campbell, Jamie Lovemark, J.J. Spaun

12:10 PM -- Kyle Reifers, Harold Varner III, Trey Mullinax

12:20 PM -- Ted Potter, Jr., Shawn Stefani, Grayson Murray

12:30 PM -- Jimmy Walker, Jim Herman, Smylie Kaufman

12:40 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor

12:50 PM -- James Hahn, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink

1:00 PM -- John Huh, Spencer Levin, Martin Flores

1:10 PM -- Stuart Appleby, Brendon de Jonge, Patton Kizzire

1:20 PM -- Tim Wilkinson, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Blayne Barber

1:30 PM -- Harris English, Whee Kim, Brett Stegmaier

1:40 PM -- Bobby Gates, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck

1:50 PM -- Brandon Hagy, Bobby Wyatt, Braden Thornbery

2:00 PM -- Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Brian Campbell

