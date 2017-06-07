2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic tee times, viewers guide

The PGA Tour makes its lone stop in Tennessee this week for the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The tournament has the unfortunate spot on the schedule in between the Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open, but it boasts a strong field this year nonetheless. It serves as the final chance for players to grab a spot in the top 60 in the official world golf ranking, which earns you an exemption at Erin Hills next week. While just one of the world's top-10 will tee it up this week (Rickie Fowler), big names like Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, and Ernie Els all look to grab their first wins of the season. Daniel Berger is the defending champion and also in the field.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Memphis, TN on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at TPC Southwind.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Rory Sabbatini, David Duval

7:10 AM -- Bill Lunde, Roberto Castro, Tyrone Van Aswegen

7:20 AM -- Brendon de Jonge, Tag Ridings, Andrew Loupe

7:30 AM -- Troy Merritt, K.J. Choi, Retief Goosen

7:40 AM -- Danny Lee, Matt Every, Nick Watney

7:50 AM -- Charl Schwartzel, Davis Love III, Ernie Els

8:00 AM -- Alex Cejka, Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer

8:10 AM -- Spencer Levin, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, John Peterson

8:20 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Cameron Tringale, Martin Flores

8:30 AM -- Andres Romero, Greg Owen, Harold Varner III

8:40 AM -- S.J. Park, Bobby Wyatt, Oliver Peacock

8:50 AM -- Tyler Aldridge, Brandon Hagy, Nicholas Lindheim

9:00 AM -- Mark Anderson, Seamus Power, Brett Drewitt

12:00 PM -- Boo Weekley, Scott Brown, Shawn Stefani

12:10 PM -- Ken Duke, John Huh, Chris Stroud

12:20 PM -- George McNeill, Ricky Barnes, Steve Wheatcroft

12:30 PM -- D.A. Points, Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk

12:40 PM -- Russell Henley, Graeme McDowell, Jim Furyk

12:50 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

1:00 PM -- Stuart Appleby, Dicky Pride, David Hearn

1:10 PM -- Chad Campbell, Brett Stegmaier, Dominic Bozzelli

1:20 PM -- Ian Poulter, Whee Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:30 PM -- Matt Jones, John Rollins, Tim Wilkinson

1:40 PM -- Ryan Armour, Xander Schauffele, Joel Dahmen

1:50 PM -- Sam Saunders, Ryan Brehm, Richie Schembechler II

2:00 PM -- Willy Wilcox, Sebastian Munoz, Garrett Osborn

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Arjun Atwal, Will MacKenzie, Patrick Rodgers

7:10 AM -- Bryce Molder, Robert Garrigus, Zac Blair

7:20 AM -- Daniel Summerhays, Cameron Percy, J.T. Poston

7:30 AM -- William McGirt, Peter Malanati, J.B. Holmes

7:40 AM -- Billy Horschel, Kevin Chappell, Cody Gribble

7:50 AM -- Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Adam Scott

8:00 AM -- Russell Knox, Fabian Gomez, Hunter Mahan

8:10 AM -- Michael Thompson, Kyle Stanley, Charlie Wi

8:20 AM -- Scott Stallings, Bob Estes, Kevin Tway

8:30 AM -- John Merrick, Blayne Barber, Grayson Murray

8:40 AM -- Bobby Gates, Richy Werenski, Brian Campbell

8:50 AM -- Hiroshi Iwata, Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein

9:00 AM -- Julian Etulain, Zach Sucher, Braden Thornberry

12:00 PM -- Mark Wilson, Jason Bohn, Shane Bertsch

12:10 PM -- Ben Crane, Harris English, Kyle Reifers

12:20 PM -- Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum

12:30 PM -- Smylie Kaufman, J.J. Henry, Ben Martin

12:40 PM -- Steven Bowditch, Stewart Cink, Francesco Molinari

12:50 PM -- Scott Piercy, Robert Streb, Vijay Singh

1:00 PM -- Andres Gonzales, Derek Fathauer, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:10 PM -- Chad Collins, Luke List, Patton Kizzire

1:20 PM -- Carl Pettersson, Johnson Wagner, Michael Putnam

1:30 PM -- Steven Alker, Jonathan Randolph, Curtis Luck

1:40 PM -- Max Homa Trey Mullinax, Chip Deason

1:50 PM -- Brad Fritsch, Rick Lamb, Sam Horsfield

2:00 PM -- Tom Hoge, Miguel Angel Carballo, Jordan Russell

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS