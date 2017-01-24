2017 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and TV guide

The new season technically started in October at the Safeway Open, and the Tournament of Champions' spot on the calendar serves as a campaign launch of sorts. But to many, the Farmers Insurance Open -- thanks to its respected venue and strong field -- serves as the de facto "Opening Day" for the PGA Tour. Held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, the event -- once known as the San Diego Open -- has been a regular PGA Tour stop since 1952. The first two days are held on the North and South courses, with the South hosting the final 36 holes of competition. Tiger Woods is making his first official PGA Tour appearance in 18 months; the 14-time major winner has won the tournament a record seven times, and also claimed the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Brandt Snedeker is the reigning champion, having also grabbed the event's crown in 2012.

TV Guide for the Farmers Insurance Open

The Golf Channel will broadcast Thursday and Friday coverage from La Jolla starting at 3:00 PM EST, ending at 7:00 PM. On the weekend, the Golf Channel will televise from 1:00 PM EST to 2:30 PM, with CBS handling things from 3:00 PM EST to 6:00 PM (6:30 on Sunday). Viewers will be able to stream coverage through PGA Tour Live starting at 11:45 AM EST on Thursday and Friday, running to 7:00 PM; on the weekend, coverage starts at 2:30 PM EST.

Farmers Insurance Open Thursday Tee Times

South Course, No. 1 Tee

9:00 AM -- Marc Leishman, Stuart Appleby, Adam Hadwin

9:10 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Harris English, Ryo Ishikawa

9:20 AM -- Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas, Troy Merritt

9:30 AM -- Si Woo Kim, Aaron Baddeley, Steven Bowditch

9:40 AM -- John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Michael Kim

9:50 AM -- Kelly Kraft, Rick Lamb, Brandon Stone

10:00 AM -- Steven Alker, Richy Werenski, Chris Gilley

10:10 AM -- Scott Stallings, Martin Flores, Brett Stegmaier

10:20 AM -- Kevin Chappell, Jason Kokrak, Andrew Loupe

10:30 AM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger, Emiliano Grillo

10:40 AM -- Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Tiger Woods

10:50 AM -- Michael Thompson, Morgan Hoffmann, Jon Curran

11:00 AM -- Ryan Armour, Ollie Schniederjans, GA Open Qualifier #1

South Course, No. 10 Tee

9:00 AM -- Seung-Yul Noh, D.A. Points Pekin, Francesco Molinari

9:10 AM -- Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm

9:20 AM -- James Hahn, Peter Malnati, Alex Cejka

9:30 AM -- Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Rory Sabbatini

9:40 AM -- Johnson Wagner, Graham DeLaet Weyburn, Cameron Percy

9:50 AM -- Jonathan Randolph, Cheng Tsung Pan, Henrik Norlander

10:00 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Julian Etulain, J.T. Poston

10:10 AM -- Lucas Glover, Tag Ridings, Kyle Reifers

10:20 AM -- Scott Brown, Chad Collins, Andres Gonzales

10:30 AM -- Billy Horschel, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen

10:40 AM -- Tony Finau, Danny Lee, J.B. Holmes

10:50 AM -- Brian Harman, Kyle Stanley, Tyrone Van Aswegen

11:00 AM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bobby Wyatt, Open Qualifier #2

North Course, No. 1 Tee

9:00 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Jonas Blixt Hammaro, Willy Wilcox

9:10 AM -- Martin Laird, Spencer Levin, John Peterson

9:20 AM -- Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor, Paul Casey

9:30 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Keegan Bradley, Stewart Cink

9:40 AM -- Boo Weekley, Bud Cauley, Luke List

9:50 AM -- Brandon Hagy, Grayson Murray, Dominic Bozzelli

10:00 AM -- Whee Kim, Andrew Johnston, Brian Campbell

10:10 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Ben Crane, Patrick Rodgers

10:20 AM -- John Senden, Derek Fathauer, Soren Kjeldsen

10:30 AM -- Smylie Kaufman, Robert Streb, K.J. Choi

10:40 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Rod Pampling, Billy Hurley III

10:50 AM -- Miguel Angel Carballo, Sebastian Munoz, Beau Hossler

11:00 AM -- Trey Mullinax, Zack Sucher, Open Qualifier #3

North Course, No. 10 Tee

9:00 AM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Zac Blair, Blayne Barber

9:10 AM -- Gary Woodland, Roberto Castro, Byeong Hun An

9:20 AM -- Bryce Molder, Will MacKenzie, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

9:30 AM -- Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

9:40 AM -- Jimmy Walker, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

9:50 AM -- Ryan Blaum, Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun

10:00 AM -- Wesley Bryan, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise

10:10 AM -- Chad Campbell, Steve Marino, Sung Kang

10:20 AM -- Robert Garrigus, Tim Wilkinson, Patton Kizzire

10:30 AM -- Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez, Charles Howell III

10:40 AM -- Brian Stuard, J.J. Henry, Nick Watney

10:50 AM -- Cameron Smith, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm

11:00 AM -- Nicholas Lindheim, Brett Drewitt, Open Qualifier #4

