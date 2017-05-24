Must Reads
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Patrick Reed of the United States pulls a club from his bag as he prepares to play a shot on the seventh hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed blamed his poor year on ill-fitting equipment. The early returns show he was right

71tVpjpmvL.SL1500-1-1387x1080.jpg

What the hell is a fidget spinner and why are they EVERYWHERE?

The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden'

Dean & Deluca Invitational2 hours ago

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational tee times, viewer’s guide

By
FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 29: A general view of the 18th green during Final Round of the DEAN &amp; DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
Sarah CrabillFORT WORTH, TX - MAY 29: A general view of the 18th green during Final Round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour makes its fifth and final stop of the season in Texas this week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. While the field isn’t as star-laden as last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, it still features some intriguing rising stars as well a few of the world’s best, including defending champion Jordan Spieth. Spieth provided some fireworks during last year’s final round when he birdied the final three holes, including a chip-in from behind the 17th green. The event, which began in 1946, is one of five invitational tournaments on the PGA tour.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Fort Worth, TX on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at TPC Four Seasons.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Morgan Hoffmann, Luke List

7:11 AM -- Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Blaum

7:22 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Kyle Stanley, Bud Cauley

7:33 AM -- Ryan Moore, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker

7:44 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Scott Piercy, Nick Watney

7:55 AM -- J.J. Henry, Brian Gay, Stewart Cink

8:06 AM -- Emiliano Grillo, Steven Bowditch, Chris Kirk

8:17 AM -- Cameron Smith, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard

8:28 AM -- Graham DeLaet, Chris Stroud, Sung Kang

8:39 AM -- Martin Laird, Anirban Lahiri, Michael Kim

8:50 AM -- Keith Clearwater, Xander Schauffele, Beau Hossler

12:00 PM -- Bryce Molder, Blayne Barber, Dominic Bozzelli

12:11 PM -- John Huh, Ricky Barnes, J.J. Spaun

12:22 PM -- Boo Weekley, Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft

12:33 PM -- Marc Leishman, Greg Chalmers, James Hahn

12:44 PM -- William McGirt, David Lingmerth, Nick Taylor

12:55 PM -- Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey

1:06 PM -- Jordan Spieth, Pat Perez, Zach Johnson

1:17 PM -- Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Daniel Summerhays

1:28 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:39 PM -- Kevin Tway, Brandon Hagy, Jamie Sadlowski

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Johnson Wagner, C.T. Pan

7:11 AM -- Matt Jones, Derek Fathauer, Ollie Schniederjans

7:22 AM -- David Hearn, Kyle Reifers, Whee Kim

7:33 AM -- Rod Pampling, Fabian Gomez, Bill Haas

7:44 AM -- Graeme McDowell, Danny Lee, Robert Streb

7:55 AM -- Si Woo Kim, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

8:06 AM -- Wesley Bryan, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

8:17 AM -- Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Hunter Mahan

8:28 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Michael Thompson, Sean O’Hair

8:39 AM -- Sam Saunders, Martin Piller, Jazz Janewattananond

12:00 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Tim Herron, Zac Blair

12:11 PM -- Chad Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, J.T. Poston

12:22 PM -- Angel Cabrera, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak

12:33 PM -- Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Baddeley

12:44 PM -- Jason Dufner, Davis Love III, Matt Every

12:55 PM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

1:06 PM -- Cody Gribble, Ben Martin, Webb Simpson

1:17 PM -- Jason Bohn, Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III

1:28 PM -- Harris English, Rory Sabbatini, Martin Flores

1:39 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Yuta Ikeda, Curtis Luck

Trending Now
The Loop

Tony Romo will make golf broadcasting debut this week at Colonial

The Loop

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar and "Big Gravy" take on Colonial

Golf News & Tours

Former long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski makes PGA Tour debut this week

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Will Zach Johnson resurface at Colonial?

Golf News & Tours

Billy Horschel wins AT&T Byron Nelson on first playoff hole

Related
Golf News & ToursFormer long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski makes PGA T…
The LoopTony Romo will make golf broadcasting debut this we…
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Will Zach Johnson resurface a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection