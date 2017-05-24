2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational tee times, viewer’s guide

The PGA Tour makes its fifth and final stop of the season in Texas this week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. While the field isn’t as star-laden as last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, it still features some intriguing rising stars as well a few of the world’s best, including defending champion Jordan Spieth. Spieth provided some fireworks during last year’s final round when he birdied the final three holes, including a chip-in from behind the 17th green. The event, which began in 1946, is one of five invitational tournaments on the PGA tour.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Fantasy

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Morgan Hoffmann, Luke List

7:11 AM -- Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Blaum

7:22 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Kyle Stanley, Bud Cauley

7:33 AM -- Ryan Moore, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker

7:44 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Scott Piercy, Nick Watney

7:55 AM -- J.J. Henry, Brian Gay, Stewart Cink

8:06 AM -- Emiliano Grillo, Steven Bowditch, Chris Kirk

8:17 AM -- Cameron Smith, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard

8:28 AM -- Graham DeLaet, Chris Stroud, Sung Kang

8:39 AM -- Martin Laird, Anirban Lahiri, Michael Kim

8:50 AM -- Keith Clearwater, Xander Schauffele, Beau Hossler

12:00 PM -- Bryce Molder, Blayne Barber, Dominic Bozzelli

12:11 PM -- John Huh, Ricky Barnes, J.J. Spaun

12:22 PM -- Boo Weekley, Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft

12:33 PM -- Marc Leishman, Greg Chalmers, James Hahn

12:44 PM -- William McGirt, David Lingmerth, Nick Taylor

12:55 PM -- Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey

1:06 PM -- Jordan Spieth, Pat Perez, Zach Johnson

1:17 PM -- Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Daniel Summerhays

1:28 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:39 PM -- Kevin Tway, Brandon Hagy, Jamie Sadlowski

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Johnson Wagner, C.T. Pan

7:11 AM -- Matt Jones, Derek Fathauer, Ollie Schniederjans

7:22 AM -- David Hearn, Kyle Reifers, Whee Kim

7:33 AM -- Rod Pampling, Fabian Gomez, Bill Haas

7:44 AM -- Graeme McDowell, Danny Lee, Robert Streb

7:55 AM -- Si Woo Kim, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

8:06 AM -- Wesley Bryan, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

8:17 AM -- Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Hunter Mahan

8:28 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Michael Thompson, Sean O’Hair

8:39 AM -- Sam Saunders, Martin Piller, Jazz Janewattananond

12:00 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Tim Herron, Zac Blair

12:11 PM -- Chad Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, J.T. Poston

12:22 PM -- Angel Cabrera, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak

12:33 PM -- Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Baddeley

12:44 PM -- Jason Dufner, Davis Love III, Matt Every

12:55 PM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

1:06 PM -- Cody Gribble, Ben Martin, Webb Simpson

1:17 PM -- Jason Bohn, Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III

1:28 PM -- Harris English, Rory Sabbatini, Martin Flores

1:39 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Yuta Ikeda, Curtis Luck