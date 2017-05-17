2017 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, viewer's guide

Usually, tournaments the week after a premier event on tour feel like a letdown for viewers. Take one look at the field for the AT&T Byron Nelson this week and you will quickly find out it’s anything but that. Four of the world’s top six players will tee it up, including defending champion Sergio Garcia, still somewhat fresh off his Masters victory. Another reason to tune in? It will be the last time the Byron Nelson is held at the TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas Golf Course after 35 straight years. Next season, the event will move to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

For those who subscribe to DirecTV, AT&T will offer multiple different ways to experience the Byron Nelson for all four days of the tournament. Viewers can choose between a four screens in one channel, the regular network simulcast (CBS), a featured group, the launch pad channel, or the ShotLink channel, which is a data intensive look at the tournament.

Leader board

Fantasy

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

8:00 AM -- Carl Pettersson, Jason Bohn, Tim Wilkinson

8:10 AM -- Brendon Todd, Chad Collins, Mark Hubbard

8:20 AM -- Freddie Jacobson, Greg Owen, Ryan Blaum

8:30 AM -- Billy Hurley III, Matt Every, Robert Streb

8:40 AM -- Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland

8:50 AM -- James Hahn, Charley Hoffman, Danny Lee

9:00 AM -- Jhonattan Vegas, Greg Chalmers, Brian Stuard

9:10 AM -- Ken Duke, Boo Weekley, Ricky Barnes

9:20 AM -- John Huh, Will MacKenzie, Daniel Summerhays

9:30 AM -- Harris English, Charlie Beljan, Ollie Schniederjans

9:40 AM -- Kevin Tway, Brett Drewitt, Stuart Deane

9:50 AM -- Tyler Aldridge, Sebastian Munoz, Joel Dahmen

10:00 AM -- Bobby Gates, Jonathan Randolph, Paul Earnest

1:00 PM -- Scott Brown, Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An

1:10 PM -- Y.E. Yang, Spencer Levin, J.J. Spaun

1:20 PM -- Ryan Palmer, Shane Bertsch, Cameron Percy

1:30 PM -- Alex Cejka, Brian Gay, Ernie Els

1:40 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Cody Gribble, Louis Oosthuizen

1:50 PM -- Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Jason Day

2:00 PM -- Peter Malnati, Nick Witney, Keegan Bradley

2:10 PM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Matt Jones, Bob Estes

2:20 PM -- Chris Stroud, Whee Kim, C.T. Pan

2:30 PM -- Robert Garrigus, Cameron Tringale, Ryo Ishikawa

2:40 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Miguel Angel Carballo, Kramer Hickok

2:50 PM -- Bobby Wyatt, Nicholas Lindheim, Fabrizio Zanotti

3:00 PM -- Ryan Armour, Rick Lamb, Austin Smotherman

No. 10 Tee

8:00 AM -- Bud Cauley, Sung Kang, Steve Wheatcroft

8:10 AM -- Morgan Hoffmann, Jamie Lovemark, Brett Stegmaier

8:20 AM -- Ben Crane, Martin Flores, Dominic Bozzelli

8:30 AM -- D.A. Points, Rod Pampling, Charl Schwartzel

8:40 AM -- Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter

8:50 AM -- Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar

9:00 AM -- Marc Leishman, Smylie Kaufman, Nick Taylor

9:10 AM -- Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Rodgers

9:20 AM -- Angel Cabrera, Seung-Yul Noh, Michael Kim

9:30 AM -- John Merrick, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani

9:40 AM -- Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ben Polland

9:50 AM -- Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Zack Sucher

10:00 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Steven Alker, Trey Mullinax

1:00 PM -- Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson, John Peterson

1:10 PM -- Bryce Molder, Graham DeLaet, Kelly Kraft

1:20 PM -- Zac Blair, Michael Putnam, J.T. Poston

1:30 PM -- Tony Finau, J.J. Henry, Sean O’Hair

1:40 PM -- Ryan Moore, Steven Bowditch, J.B. Holmes

1:50 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, Hunter Mahan

2:00 PM -- Rory Sabbatini, Andres Gonzales, Andrew Loupe

2:10 PM -- Stuart Appleby, Tag Ridings, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

2:20 PM -- Kyle Reifers, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Grayson Murray

2:30 PM -- Tom Hoge, Brian Campbell, Beau Hossler

2:40 PM -- Sam Saunders, Julian Etulain, Robby Shelton

2:50 PM -- Willy Wilcox, Mark Anderson, Alex Moon

3:00 PM -- Brandon Hagy, Richy Werenski, Sean Kelly