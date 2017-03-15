Must Reads
bryson-dechambeau-us-open-2016.jpg

What Bryson DeChambeau can do to right a rocky rookie year

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Our advice to Tony Romo: Quit football, concentrate on golf

Tiger-Woods-Nick-Laham-Hero.jpg

What if this is the end?

Tee Times4 hours ago

2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, TV guide

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: Arnold Palmer watches Jason Day of Australia as he holds his son Dash while kissing the trophy following the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 20, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Chris Trotman
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: Arnold Palmer watches Jason Day of Australia as he holds his son Dash while kissing the trophy following the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 20, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was founded in 1979, taking the place of the Florida Citrus Open Invitational. The API is just one of five tournaments with invitational status on the PGA Tour, joining the Memorial, RBC Heritage, Colonial and Quicken Loans National. The winner gets a three-year tour exemption, one year more than a normal tour victory. The tournament is played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, which was designed by Dick Wilson and owned by Arnold Palmer. This is the event's first year since its namesake passed. Tiger Woods has won the tournament eight times; Jason Day is the defending champion.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM EST, and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. NBC will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting 2:30 PM EST.

Leader board

Follow the action here on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:35 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Francesco Molinari, Anirban Lahiri

7:47 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Daniel Summerhays, Tommy Fleetwood

7:59 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Harris English, C.T. Pan

8:11 AM -- Danny Willett, Charl Schwartzel, Ben Martin

8:23 AM -- Hudson Swafford, Ryan Moore, Emiliano Grillo

8:35 AM -- Smylie Kaufman, Vijay Singh, Ty Hatton

8:47 AM -- Danny Lee, Steven Bowditch, Brooks Koepka

8:59 AM -- Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson

9:11 AM -- Roberto Castro, Steve Wheatcroft, Michael Kim

9:23 AM -- Robert Gamez, Matthias Schwab, David Hronek

12:20 PM -- Lucas Glover, David Hearn, Ollie Schniederjans

12:32 PM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Greg Owen, Byeong Hun An

12:44 PM -- Russell Henley, Kyle Reifers, Wesley Bryan

12:56 PM -- Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler, Graeme McDowell

1:08 PM -- Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Saunders

1:20 PM -- Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk, Paul Casey

1:32 PM -- Aaron Baddeley, Retief Goosen, Alex Noren

1:44 PM -- William McGirt, James Hahn, Branden Grace

1:56 PM -- Boo Weekley, Derek Fathauer, Thomas Pieters

2:08 PM -- J.J. Spaun, Grayson Murray, Curtis Luck

No. 10 Tee

7:35 AM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Ian Poulter, John Daly

7:47 AM -- Scott Brown, Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire

7:59 AM -- Tim Herron, Patrick Rodgers, Jeunghun Wang

8:11 AM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

8:23 AM -- Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer

8:35 AM -- Tony Finau, Fabian Gomez, Stewart Cink

8:47 AM -- Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

8:59 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Sean O’Hair

9:11 AM -- Marc Leishman, Chad Campbell, Graham DeLaet

9:23 AM -- Brandon Hagy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Robby Shelton

12:20 PM -- Kevin Na, Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak

12:32 PM -- Brian Harman, Martin Laird, John Huh

12:44 PM -- Trevor Immelman, Morgan Hoffmann, Cameron Smith

12:56 PM -- Cody Gribble, Keegan Bradley, Charles Howell III

1:08 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Jim Herman, Ernie Els

1:20 PM -- Greg Chalmers, Charley Hoffman, Matt Every

1:32 PM -- Pat Perez, Rod Pampling, David Lingmerth

1:44 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Harold Varner III, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:56 PM -- Bud Cauley, Jamie Lovemark, Luke List

2:08 PM -- Kelly Kraft, Rob Oppenheim, Ryan Ruffels

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
The Loop

Jason Day keeps Bay Hill lead with Friday 65; Rory McIlroy bounces back

The Loop

Jason Day on Jordan Spieth: "I'm worried about him"

Golf News & Tours

Ernie Els: Blame schedule, not players, for Arnold Palmer Invitational no-shows

The Loop

Watch Graeme McDowell channel the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day for this bunker shot

The Loop

Matt Every admits to suffering "blackouts" while standing over ball

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursErnie Els: Blame schedule, not players, for Arnold …
    The LoopJason Day keeps Bay Hill lead with Friday 65; Rory …
    The LoopWatch Graeme McDowell channel the luck of the Irish…