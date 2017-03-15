2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, TV guide

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was founded in 1979, taking the place of the Florida Citrus Open Invitational. The API is just one of five tournaments with invitational status on the PGA Tour, joining the Memorial, RBC Heritage, Colonial and Quicken Loans National. The winner gets a three-year tour exemption, one year more than a normal tour victory. The tournament is played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, which was designed by Dick Wilson and owned by Arnold Palmer. This is the event's first year since its namesake passed. Tiger Woods has won the tournament eight times; Jason Day is the defending champion.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM EST, and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. NBC will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting 2:30 PM EST.

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:35 AM -- Geoff Ogilvy, Francesco Molinari, Anirban Lahiri

7:47 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Daniel Summerhays, Tommy Fleetwood

7:59 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Harris English, C.T. Pan

8:11 AM -- Danny Willett, Charl Schwartzel, Ben Martin

8:23 AM -- Hudson Swafford, Ryan Moore, Emiliano Grillo

8:35 AM -- Smylie Kaufman, Vijay Singh, Ty Hatton

8:47 AM -- Danny Lee, Steven Bowditch, Brooks Koepka

8:59 AM -- Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson

9:11 AM -- Roberto Castro, Steve Wheatcroft, Michael Kim

9:23 AM -- Robert Gamez, Matthias Schwab, David Hronek

12:20 PM -- Lucas Glover, David Hearn, Ollie Schniederjans

12:32 PM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Greg Owen, Byeong Hun An

12:44 PM -- Russell Henley, Kyle Reifers, Wesley Bryan

12:56 PM -- Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler, Graeme McDowell

1:08 PM -- Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Saunders

1:20 PM -- Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk, Paul Casey

1:32 PM -- Aaron Baddeley, Retief Goosen, Alex Noren

1:44 PM -- William McGirt, James Hahn, Branden Grace

1:56 PM -- Boo Weekley, Derek Fathauer, Thomas Pieters

2:08 PM -- J.J. Spaun, Grayson Murray, Curtis Luck

No. 10 Tee

7:35 AM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Ian Poulter, John Daly

7:47 AM -- Scott Brown, Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire

7:59 AM -- Tim Herron, Patrick Rodgers, Jeunghun Wang

8:11 AM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

8:23 AM -- Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer

8:35 AM -- Tony Finau, Fabian Gomez, Stewart Cink

8:47 AM -- Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

8:59 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Sean O’Hair

9:11 AM -- Marc Leishman, Chad Campbell, Graham DeLaet

9:23 AM -- Brandon Hagy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Robby Shelton

12:20 PM -- Kevin Na, Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak

12:32 PM -- Brian Harman, Martin Laird, John Huh

12:44 PM -- Trevor Immelman, Morgan Hoffmann, Cameron Smith

12:56 PM -- Cody Gribble, Keegan Bradley, Charles Howell III

1:08 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Jim Herman, Ernie Els

1:20 PM -- Greg Chalmers, Charley Hoffman, Matt Every

1:32 PM -- Pat Perez, Rod Pampling, David Lingmerth

1:44 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Harold Varner III, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:56 PM -- Bud Cauley, Jamie Lovemark, Luke List

2:08 PM -- Kelly Kraft, Rob Oppenheim, Ryan Ruffels

