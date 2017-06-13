18 things you may not know about the U.S. Open

The forerunner of ShotLink came in 1967 at Baltusrol when the USGA hired IBM to keep track of the Open’s statistics for the first time.

While we’re young! In 1978, Bobby Impaglia became the first player in U.S. Open history to be penalized for slow play. After Impaglia took four and a half minutes to play a shot at Cherry Hills’ ninth hole in the second round, the USGA’s P.J. Boatwright and Jack Tuthill had the clock on Impaglia and assessed him a two-stroke penalty.

Playing the final round of the 1979 U.S. Open as a non-competing marker, Bobby Clampett came under fire for hitting his drive on the first hole from his knees. Clearly not caring what the USGA thought, Clampett hit from his knees again at the 10th and 11th holes and was removed from the course.

The U.S. Open is, well, an Open and anyone with a handicap low enough can try to qualify to play. Or you can do what Barry Bremen did in 1980 at Baltusrol. Posing as player Chuck Moran, Bremen managed to make it to the practice where he took a picture with Jack Nicklaus. He then played a number of holes during a practice round before being found out.

A man ahead of his time. With an eye towards protesting the mandate to wear long pants in the sweltering heat at Oakmont C.C. in 1983 Forrest Fezler donned a pair of shorts to play the final hole.